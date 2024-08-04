Dozens of New EVs Piled Up at Junkyard Spell the Sad End of the SOLO Three-Wheeler

It all begins with a dream. In the case of ElectraMeccanica's SOLO EV three-wheeler, aka the city commuter of the future, it all ends with a dream, too. And a pile of brand-new vehicles awaiting their sad fate at the crusher.
A couple of videos shot at a junkyard in Gilbert, AZ, by an auto engineer-turned-YouTuber have gone viral on social media in the past week, and for quite a good reason: they show dozens of brand-new vehicles piled up high, waiting to be sent to the crusher. They are all SOLO EVs, an electric three-wheeler that started U.S. deliveries in 2022 and was eventually recalled in spring 2023 over an issue that caused it to lose propulsion while underway.
The engineer in question goes by StartupSlick online and boasts a resume that includes working for Local Motors (he designed the Rally Fighters), serving as head of manufacturing at Thor Trucks, and as a mechanical engineer for Nikola. For the past few years, he made the transition to the full nomadic lifestyle, designing, building, and moving into an awesome military truck motorhome conversion he calls the Dragon Wagon.
StartupSlick doesn't do things halfway, so he didn't settle for just filming the piles of SOLOs lying around. He poked around and spoke to an employee, and he also talked to his engineer friends, including a couple who claimed to have worked on this particular three-wheeler.
He also learned that all vehicles will be sent to the crusher and that there is zero interest in fixing them. ElectraMeccanica sold – and recalled – 428 units in the United States after their move from Canada to Arizona. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the fate of these vehicles is the same fate awaiting all the other SOLOs recalled.
The idea behind the SOLO EV was the same one behind every other three-wheeler out there: why use a big four-person car for daily trips around the city if you're traveling alone and aren't hauling bulky items or luggage with you? So ElectraMeccanica downsized the car to a single-person three-wheel vehicle with some room for storage and all-electric propulsion, promising affordable pricing of the kind you wouldn't get with a proper passenger car.
In reality, the SOLO EV, while cute and green and even quite decent in terms of performance, was found to be plasticky and cheap in construction, and far from anyone's definition of "affordable" given what you'd get in return. Prices started at $18,000, which seemed too much for a car substitute, even if that substitute could fit into a motorcycle parking spot.
The first recall came in early 2022 over some light issue, but the final nail in the coffin was "a defect in the motor controller and inverter or the battery controller [that] may cause the electric motor to shut down." ElectraMeccanica could not fix it, so it urged all owners to send back their SOLOs and be compensated.
Shortly after, electric truck company Xos bought ElectraMeccanica and decided that there would be no interest to even investigate the possibility of a fix. The entire production series would be crushed, both the recalled units and the 800 that hadn't yet been delivered. The end.
Reiser Jr. believed that the automotive future in urban environments was small, zappy, electric, and cute, the right blend of performance and convenience for a single passenger. In the process, he aimed to redefine what driving should be.
The first SOLO EV was an adaptation of an existing three-wheeler, the Corbin Sparrow, entering production in 2017. Some 180 units were hand-built in Canada, but less than 40 ever made their way to customers.
The third-gen SOLO EV was assembled at the Arizona facility, still with parts from the Chinese partner.
The process had been refined, and the initial outlook was promising: appearances at the 2022 CES and the 2022 LA Auto Show were met with a fair amount of excitement from visitors and even reviewers. The consensus was that, despite the plasticky interior, the SOLO EV was an OK vehicle for what it aimed to be. The $18,000 MRSP put a damper on enthusiasm, though.
You can say a lot of bad things about the SOLO EV – and many of them will have probably been said already – but you can't say it didn't put up one heck of a fight.
According to him, had it not been for the issue that led to the final recall, the SOLO would still have had a very short shelf-life because of design flaws that rendered it unstable and unsafe in everyday scenarios. He references the rear suspension that caused the tiny EV to bounce when accelerating instead of squatting, an issue that could be made worse by the fact that the vehicle rode on three instead of four wheels.
A sad end to a very noble dreamElectraMeccanica and the SOLO EV have been around for years, first making headlines in 2016. In 2018, the first vehicle made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it was presented as the city commuter of the future.
In 2021, ElectraMeccanica announced it would focus on the North American market, relocating here with help from a Chinese partner that would handle most of the build and purchase of parts. The plan was to introduce other variants of the SOLO as well, including a cargo version, a refreshed and higher-tech version, and custom models.
Power came from a 56-hp motor that delivered 103-lb-ft (140-Nm) of torque, paired with a 17.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack good for a confirmed range of 100 miles (161 km). As noted above, it was more than a decent performance for a car substitute. The SOLO could also max out at 80 mph (129 kph) and boasted a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) of under 12 seconds. Not the kind of speed you want a malfunction in half-a-car with little to none of a car's safety features.
The scrappy SOLOAs one media outlet notes, this is technically the third-generation SOLO EV. ElectraMeccanica was founded in 2012 by Henry Reiser, the son of Frank Reiser, who started coachbuilding company Intermeccanica specializing in custom cars and parts, as well as replicas, back in the late '50s.
In 2019, ElectraMeccanica needed to optimize production costs, so they turned to China for parts and the build itself. While this made sense in theory, in practice, it led to importing unusable vehicles: of the 400 units shipped in in 2019, only one was sold, and the others were examined and discarded.
