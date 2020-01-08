5 World's Cheapest EV Is Russian and It Launches in 2020

Dozens of Cars Fall Through Ice in One Single Fishing Trip in Russia

One must never underestimate Mother Nature, and that’s a lesson you’d expect ice fishers to have learned from their first outing on frozen water. 11 photos



Yes, they’d parked their cars on the ice and, to make matters even worse, they parked them closely together. As you may have heard, a little something called climate change has hit Russia the hardest, with temperatures reaching unprecedented highs.



Russia is so hot right now that authorities imported tons of snow into Moscow before Christmas, to get residents into the holiday spirit, dumping it by truck onto the streets. True story. Christmas without snow isn’t really working for



A combination of high temperatures and the way in which fishermen parked their cars led to the disaster, sources tell the local media, as cited by



“It was like domino effect,” says one eyewitness. “The ice cracked – some cars were partly under water, others had only roofs above the water. It is scary just to look at this.”



We should add that some cars went down completely, and you could only tell there was a car there before because there was an empty space.



Initial reports mentioned about 20 or so vehicles damaged in the incident, but Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia for the Primorsky Territory says it’s received 45 reports of sunken vehicles so far. There could be more, but owners are, for some reason, taking their time in reporting it.



The Russian Emergencies Ministry brought in tow trucks to help drivers recover their now-useless vehicles, and tow companies tried to make a buck off their misery, the Mirror says. Apparently, private towing companies were charging as much as $485 to get a car from the frozen waters.



We’re all for the “get rich or die tryin’” approach to life, but skinning a person who’s already lost their personal vehicle (most likely) is a bit too much.







