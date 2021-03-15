Doug DeMuro Tests the 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT, “It Is Quite Impressive”

Roughly two years after Porsche revealed the Taycan at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi has taken the veils off the e-tron GT. A high-performance sedan with coupe-like styling and e-AWD made possible by two e-motors, the newcomer has rightfully impressed Doug DeMuro.
First things first, the automotive vlogger believes that Audi’s interpretation of the Taycan “looks a little better. I really think this has a nice, simple, clean, performance-car look. Frankly, it looks good from just about every angle.” It may be very pleasing to the eye and very different in comparison to the Porker, but describing the e-tron GT as clean is a huge overstatement.
A quirk of the e-tron GT - regardless of specification - is the way that you open the frunk. Instead of a button on the key fob or in the cabin somewhere within arm’s length, Audi has integrated the frunk button into the driver’s door in such a way that you need to open the door in order to press it.
The storage area is woefully small, but on the upside, the rear trunk is cavernous for a vehicle in this segment. From behind the steering wheel, the biggest difference of the e-tron GT over the Taycan is the number of physical buttons. Audi deserves praise for the more traditional setup that doesn’t feature a huge touchscreen for the air con and heated/ventilated seats.
Another quirk worthy of your attention comes in the form of paddles on the steering wheel, not the steering column. Instead of switching gears, “the paddles actually dial in the amount of electric recuperation” according to DeMuro. One-pedal driving, however, isn't offered because this is a driver-focused machine instead of a boring EV such as the Chevy Bolt.
“The performance driving and capability of the car is excellent,” said Doug, which is only natural of an electric vehicle that costs $139,900 excluding the $7,500 federal tax credit, destination charge, and options for the RS version.
