Doug DeMuro Samples 2014 Ferrari FF, Finds It Practical and a True Bargain

The Ferrari FF is a strangely beautiful thing, and not necessarily because of how it looks. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and some people find the FF as “just OK,” whereas others think it’s a gorgeous car. Objectively, it’s not as good-looking as your run-of-the-mill mid-engine Ferrari, but it still looks exotic and imposing.
Unveiled back in 2011 as a successor to the 612 Scaglietti, the FF (short for Ferrari Four) was the Italian brand’s first production four-wheel-drive model. It represented a completely new take on the luxury grand tourer segment, with its hatchback-style rear. It was also very expensive, at more than $300,000 retail.
Nowadays, though, you can get it at just over $100,000, and we’re not talking high-mileage examples either. Based on what we found through Autotrader, you can get a 2013 Ferrari FF with roughly 25,000 to 35,000 miles (40,000-56,000 km) for around $120,000. That’s a tremendous value considering it’s got room for four people, a massive 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, and world-conquering performance.
Speaking of which, here’s what you had when flooring the accelerator: 650 hp (659 PS), 504 lb-ft (683 Nm) of torque, a 208-mph (335-kph) top speed, and a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 3.7 seconds. There’s literally no chance of you not enjoying yourself while driving this car.
Of course, don’t take it from us; just listen to Doug DeMuro, who is absolutely in love with this 2014 FF he reviewed recently. He found it extremely practical for an exotic car, both from a storage standpoint and interior room, although taller adults won’t exactly be very comfortable in the back. He also loved the driving experience, which was easily predictable.
We’d like to add here that not nearly enough people look at the FF as being more than just a quirky and surprisingly practical Ferrari. Given its luxurious interior, brand image, overall size, and performance, the Ferrari FF is pretty much the ideal Bentley Continental GT rival – more so than the old Mercedes S-Class Coupe.
