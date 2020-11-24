Doug DeMuro Reviews All-New 2021 Ford F-150, It's "Really Impressive"

Ah, the F-Series! Not only is it the best-selling pickup family in the United States since 1977, but it’s best-selling vehicle overall in the U.S. since 1981. For the fourteenth generation, the Ford Motor Company used every trick in the book in order to maintain a comfortable lead in this segment over General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.
Doug DeMuro had the opportunity to review one, and he’s particularly impressed by the folding shifter. You only need to press a button in order for the gear lever to retract into the center console, freeing up the center console for the Interior Work Surface.
Another highlight of the F-150 for the 2021 model year is the Max Recline option. Ford has been awarded no fewer than five patents for this feature, and yes, the front seats go down 180 degrees for a very comfortable nap. In this particular truck, which is a loaded King Ranch, you will also find headrest-integrated speakers from B&O.
Inside the bed, you can look forward to power outlets that should come in handy on the work site. The PowerBoost V6 hybrid comes with a 240-volt power outlet, which means that “you can operate a washing machine from your truck.” Pretty crazy, right?
Doug is also impressed by the hooks on either side of the tailgate, which can be used to tie down your cargo or to open a bottle of your favorite beverage. But wait, there’s more! Ford didn’t forget to integrate a few Easter Eggs throughout the interior of the F-150, including American flags on the outer sides of the outer air vents.
Equipped with the EcoBoost V6 instead of the PowerBoost V6, this King Ranch “drives fine.” That’s all Doug could say about the driving experience, arguing that he’s more interested in the hybrid. And yes, it’s understandable because most pickups feel pretty similar from the driver’s seat.
The verdict on this $65,000 gentle giant? "Frankly, it’s an excellent truck.” On that bombshell, the F-150 King Ranch with the twin-turbo V6 slots right under the GMC Sierra Denali on the Dougscore list because “the GMC is faster and the Denali name carries more cool factor.” Even more curiously, the new Ford is on equal footing with the 2019 Ram 1500 at 49 points each.
