Doug DeMuro Reviews All-New 2021 Ford F-150, It's "Really Impressive"

More on this:

1 Procharged 2020 Ford F-250 Godzilla V8 Dyno Run: 583 RWHP and 594 RWTQ

2 2021 Ford F-150 Chief Engineer Explains Why the Coyote V8 Still Is Relevant

3 This Restomodded 1979 Ford F-350 Is Rocking Big-Block V8 Power, Looks Like New

4 This 1969 Ford Bronco Icon BR Costs More Than $200k, Flexes Coyote V8 Power

5 2021 Ford Bronco Can Tow 3,500 Pounds, 2-Inch Hitch Receiver Costs $595