Doug DeMuro Reviews 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Says It’s Better Than Bolt EV

Truth be told, faux crossovers aren’t a new concept. Automakers have been doing it for ages, and the Bolt EUV serves as the perfect example.
Based on the Bolt EV, the electric utility vehicle isn’t all that different from its brother. Both models are equipped with a 201-horsepower motor that drives the front wheels, both feature an 11-kW charger, both come with a 65-kWh battery pack supplied by LG Energy Solution, and more of the same.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the electric utility vehicle is just a little brawnier than its hatchback counterpart, but not by much. The most obvious differences include the badge out back, the C-pillar styling, and the longer wheelbase and overall length. That, in turn, translates to just a little more rear-passenger legroom according to the product specification sheet.
Also worthy of mentioning, the extra length adds extra weight to the Bolt EUV, which takes its toll on driving range: 250 miles (402 kilometers) instead of 259 miles (416 kilometers) on a full charge. These being said, General Motors isn’t fooling anyone with the electric utility vehicle handle.
“To me, that’s a little suspect because it’s only offered with front-wheel drive and ground clearance isn’t very crossover-y, let alone SUV-y,” said Doug DeMuro. Priced $2,000 higher than the hatchback, the Bolt EUV exhibits cheaper materials inside, especially on the lower parts of the cabin.
Doug says the addition of piano-black trim is a nice touch at this price point, but many people would beg to differ. Not only is this material a magnet for fingerprints, but it can be scratched when you clean it with a cloth as well.
On the upside, DeMuro’s tall stature fits neatly in the rear seats. It’s hugely impressive for a subcompact crossover, make no mistake about it, but General Motors has once again shown its cost-cutting shenanigans. More to the point, I’m referring to a single seatback storage pocket instead of two.
Described as the better alternative in the two-model lineup, the Bolt EUV received 47 points on the DougScore board. That’s one better than the 2017 model year Bolt EV, two worse than the Kia Niro EV, three points off the Volkswagen ID.4, and very far behind the 59-point Tesla Model 3 sedan.
