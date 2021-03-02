Nimbus Halo Is a Three-Wheel EV That Promises the World at an Affordable Price

Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, It’s Full of Quirks and Features

One of the newest EVs in the United States, the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is a good electric vehicle by many accounts. The jacked-up brother of the ID.3 compact hatchback has also impressed Doug DeMuro, who has described the compact crossover as “a strong challenger to Tesla.” 75 photos EV buyers won’t pick the ID.4 over Tesla because the Model Y has a more desirable badge and better bragging rights.



Priced at $43,995 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit, the 1st Edition reviewed by the car vlogger sold out immediately after the reveal. This version features a rear-mounted AC permanent-magnet synchronous motor and a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 82 kWh . At most, you can expect



“You can see it doesn’t look like any other Volkswagen you’re familiar with,” and there’s a good reason for that. The ID.4 features a similar front fascia to the ID.3 from Europe, hence the more sophisticated design cues. The Arteon can also be described as different in comparison to locally-produced Volkswagens such as the Passat, Atlas, and the Atlas Cross Sport.



As for the list of quirks and features, the key fob is a good starting point because it’s a touch-based affair with no physical buttons whatsoever and a gloss-black finish. The door handle is pretty interesting as well because you don’t pull to unlatch. Instead, an electronic popper does that in your stead.



The ID.4 also impresses on the inside with a white steering wheel and white stalks. Even the gear selector, which is mounted on the right side of the instrument cluster, is made from white plastic. The pedals stand out in the crowd too because the brake and throttle feature pause and play symbols.



Last, but certainly not least, the driving experience is excellent according to Doug DeMuro. “It’s quiet in here, it’s comfortable, it’s roomy.” As for the only drawback, the infotainment system “takes forever to do something. If they refine the screen a little bit, this car has some real serious benefits.”



