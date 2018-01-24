autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Manhandles Dodge Challenger Demon, Doesn't Get Killed

24 Jan 2018, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There aren't too many places on YouTuber where you'll find a Dodge Challenger Demon review that focuses more on the little details than on the hooning. Well, Doug DeMuro's channel might just be the most entertaining of these Internet corners.
4 photos
Dodge Demon Dyno RunDodge Demon Dyno RunDodge Demon Dyno Run
The quirks and features aficionado has recently gotten his hands on the 840 hp Mopar machine, with the owner of the muscle beast also being present.

When it comes to slabs of America such as this Challenger, one can never spend too much time checking out reviews, so even if you're already familiar with such matters, you should check out this adventure.

Machines like the Demon remind us that, despite all the environmental pressure and the threat of a new financial crisis, the automotive realm can still offer us poster desktop wallpaper cars.

And it's especially thrilling to see the SRT halo car ignoring its competitors - while Ford and Chevy are battling in terms of track-savvy muscle cars, the Challenger only cares about straight-line battles.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 1LE incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has managed to lap the Nurburgring in 7:16. This wasn't just an impressive number for a muscle car, but, for instance, also allowed the machine to one-up the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK, a track toy by definition.

Then again, given the hefty scale footprint dictated by the aging platform, there wasn't all that much Dodge could do in terms of turning the Challenger into a canyon carver.

Even so, the beefy two-door isn't scared of corners, with Doug pointing this out during the adventure.

Alas, Dodge dealers have shown their greed, willing to take advantage of the Demon's cult car status. As such, you'll likely have to pay around $100,000 for one of these blown creatures and here's to hoping the carmaker will find a way to address this for future models of the sort.

Dodge challenger demon Dodge Challenger Dodge muscle car Doug DeMuro
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  