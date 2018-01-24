Doug DeMuro Manhandles Dodge Challenger Demon, Doesn't Get Killed

There aren't too many places on YouTuber where you'll find a Dodge Challenger Demon review that focuses more on the little details than on the hooning. Well, Doug DeMuro's channel might just be the most entertaining of these Internet corners.

When it comes to slabs of America such as this Challenger, one can never spend too much time checking out reviews, so even if you're already familiar with such matters, you should check out this adventure.



Machines like the



And it's especially thrilling to see the SRT halo car ignoring its competitors - while Ford and Chevy are battling in terms of track-savvy muscle cars, the Challenger only cares about straight-line battles.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the 1LE incarnation of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has managed to lap the Nurburgring in



Then again, given the hefty scale footprint dictated by the aging platform, there wasn't all that much Dodge could do in terms of turning the Challenger into a canyon carver.



Even so, the beefy two-door isn't scared of corners, with Doug pointing this out during the adventure.



Alas, Dodge dealers have shown their greed, willing to take advantage of the Demon's cult car status. As such, you'll likely have to pay around $100,000 for one of these blown creatures and here's to hoping the carmaker will find a way to address this for future models of the sort.



