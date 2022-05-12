Doug DeMuro Finally Drives the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and You Won’t Believe His Verdict

We wouldn’t blame you for not wanting to make a super big deal about the Ford F-150 Lightning, after all; the EV truck segment is growing exponentially and should look somewhat saturated within the next 2-3 years.
You’ve got the GMC Hummer EV truck, the Rivian R1T, the Chevy Silverado EV, and we’re still waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck. Furthermore, a fully electric Ram is coming too, so you’re going to be spoiled for choice. But that’s the thing. You have to wait for some of these models, whereas the F-150 Lightning is already here, and it costs way less than the Hummer or the Rivian.
In fact, car reviewer Doug DeMuro agrees with Ford in believing that the F-150 Lightning is about to do for the EV truck segment what the Tesla Model 3 did for the entry-level EV sedan segment. A real trailblazer, if you will.
But here’s the kicker. While he’s well aware of everything the F-150 Lightning does well, DeMuro found Ford’s first-ever fully electric pickup to be lacking in some departments when compared to its sibling, the F-150 Raptor, which he believes handles better and is more fun to drive, overall – and while it’s not a fair comparison, he also found the F-150 Lightning to be no match for either the Hummer EV truck or the Rivian R1T.
Still, we expect the F-150 Lightning to be highly successful, most of all because it’s a more practical vehicle compared to its internal combustion engine-powered siblings. Not only does it come with additional storage spaces, but the interior is also more ergonomic. Being able to fold the gear shifter knob completely in order for the armrest to become a table is pure genius.
In terms of performance, there’s plenty. The base configuration with the smaller battery offers 452 hp and 230 miles (370 km) of range, while the version with the larger battery is good for 580 hp and 300 miles (483 km) of range. Both variants put down 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, but only the latter will get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 4.5 seconds.
