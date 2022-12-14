Doug DeMuro Checks Out the Rivian EDV, Thinks It's "Highly Innovative and Incredibly Cool"

Sometimes artists need to make compromises to get the chance to work on real art. That’s what Rivian must’ve thought when accepting Amazon orders for a boring electric delivery van, knowing this was the only way it could finance the R1 line of electric vehicles.
The cute-looking Rivian EDV seemed like a toy when it was introduced to the public two years ago, but it packs a lot of punch. When you consider it’s the first product of this type from a new car manufacturer, it’s quite impressive to know how much thought went into designing the EDV. Where most van manufacturers merely try to place a cargo box on top of an economical and reliable engine, Rivian talked to delivery drivers and got as much feedback as possible to make the EDV an efficient machine.
That’s not just because Amazon loves efficiency but also because Rivian wanted to make delivery drivers’ jobs as easy as possible. If you’re wondering just how far Rivian went, Doug DeMuro explains the key fob was designed to be operated with one finger. For instance, it doesn’t have a loop but a clip so that it can be attached to the shirt pocket. The buttons are placed on top, so there’s no need to grab the key fob. It’s just enough to touch the buttons to lock and unlock the doors.
Rivian also recognized that the driver’s door is the least important in a delivery van, so it made the opposite door the centerpiece of the truck. It’s that door that the delivery drivers use dozens of times a day, so it makes sense that it’s a sliding door instead of a swinging one. DeMuro also noticed that the EDV only has two steps instead of three, a decision Rivian made after observing how the drivers would skip the third step because it slowed them down.
Having a door between the cabin and the cargo area is also innovative, but having it open automatically as soon as you put the van in Park is really a nice touch. There are many details that Rivian considered when designing the van, all described in detail by Doug DeMuro in the attached video. We assure you it’s worth watching it, so take your time.
