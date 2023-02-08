Doug DeMuro Buys Dream Car After His Business Hits It Big, He Has a Cool Story for Us

One faithful day, a teenager saw a car that was parked in his hometown. It was a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, and it had just been revealed. It was uncommon to see such a vehicle in that city, especially so soon after launch.
From that point on, the teenager sought to look for the car again, and it turned into a quest that his friends were aware of. One day, that car made another appearance in Denver, the hometown we mentioned earlier. Now, all the teenager had to do was take a picture of it.
Well, it happened, and that picture started a fantastic adventure that was turned into a career. It involved a few nudges from friends and even from strangers, and now it is one of the most popular YouTube channels in the car world.
From that photo to the moment that we are writing about, the protagonist waited for 17 years, six months, and 25 days, and we think it is a wholesome story that things turned out this way.
Just like other people who have risen to Internet fame, the teenager in question, who is now an adult with a specific fashion sense, has managed to buy that vehicle that he once sought to just take a picture of and admire it in real life.
We are writing about Doug DeMuro, who essentially started his career by spotting a Porsche Carrera GT in real life and then wanting to take a picture of it. One thing led to another, and he managed to drive one after many years in the field as a car blogger, and now, thanks to the success of his other business, Doug could now afford to buy that car that he had been dreaming of since he first laid eyes on it.
For some enthusiasts, a dream car can be something that they see as a child, while for others, it is something that does not exist yet. Some try to build it themselves. Sadly, it does not work out for everyone, and that is one of the reasons why life is hard.
I was fortunate enough to dream of owning a particular car since I was a kid and then managed to buy a used one after saving money for months at my first two jobs. It felt incredible at the time, for me, but I can only imagine how great this feels for Doug. We will not ruin the story, so watch for yourself below.
Well, it happened, and that picture started a fantastic adventure that was turned into a career. It involved a few nudges from friends and even from strangers, and now it is one of the most popular YouTube channels in the car world.
From that photo to the moment that we are writing about, the protagonist waited for 17 years, six months, and 25 days, and we think it is a wholesome story that things turned out this way.
Just like other people who have risen to Internet fame, the teenager in question, who is now an adult with a specific fashion sense, has managed to buy that vehicle that he once sought to just take a picture of and admire it in real life.
We are writing about Doug DeMuro, who essentially started his career by spotting a Porsche Carrera GT in real life and then wanting to take a picture of it. One thing led to another, and he managed to drive one after many years in the field as a car blogger, and now, thanks to the success of his other business, Doug could now afford to buy that car that he had been dreaming of since he first laid eyes on it.
For some enthusiasts, a dream car can be something that they see as a child, while for others, it is something that does not exist yet. Some try to build it themselves. Sadly, it does not work out for everyone, and that is one of the reasons why life is hard.
I was fortunate enough to dream of owning a particular car since I was a kid and then managed to buy a used one after saving money for months at my first two jobs. It felt incredible at the time, for me, but I can only imagine how great this feels for Doug. We will not ruin the story, so watch for yourself below.