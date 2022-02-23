Doug DeMuro Admits He'd Pick the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Over the Racy Audi RS6 Avant

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the family station wagon is facing extinction—all thanks to the SUV/crossover revolution. For those looking to enjoy the thrills of a high-performance luxury car intertwined with the practicality of a crossover, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon is your final consolation and an ultimate bet—if you can afford it!
If you are looking for a high-powered luxury station wagon, your choice boils down to two; the Audi RS6 Avant and the Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon. No offense to the RS6: it’s a fantastic car, but sticks out like a sore thumb. It’s too race-inspired and lacks the elegance and subtleness that makes the E63 wagon better.
The 2021 model got a lot of recognizable upgrades, including the aggressive front grille, new fascia, MBUX infotainment system, and retuned suspension system.
However, the soul of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon lies under the hood. It comes with a 4-liter twin-turbo engine making 603 HP. It’s not your ordinary family hauler. It will bolt from 0 to 62 mph in 3-seconds and finish a quarter-mile in 11.1-seconds.
Unlike any vehicle that harbors such power, the E63 station wagon is comfortable. It comes with two rows offering enough space for all four passengers with enough trunk space (35 cubic feet) to cater to all your shopping needs.
Unfortunately, the Mercedes-AMG E63 doesn’t have a 2022 model, making the 2021 version elusive (let’s forget the part where this is a station wagon we rarely see). The effect on the price is astronomical, and it doesn't help that the used car market prices are soaring under the impact of the global chip shortage. According to Doug DeMuro, the current sticker price of this high-performance family wagon is $120,000.
Behind the wheel, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon is exceptionally responsive. It might not handle like a racer, but it’s got enough power on tap to leave top-tier sportscars staring at your brake lights. It's the ultimate all-rounded family car, with drift-mode, quad-exhaust tips, responsive powertrain, and the practicality of a crossover. It makes perfect sense why DeMuro would think it's better than an RS6.
