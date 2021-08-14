autoevolution
Donut Media Ranked Every Car in Initial D

14 Aug 2021
Donut Media hosts James Pumphrey and Jimmy Hilton have ranked all the cars in the Initial D anime series. This does not include the manga or live-action vehicles, unfortunately. They rank the cars only by their aesthetics and performance, disregarding which character owns them.

Donut Media is at the center of digital media for the next generation of automotive and motorsports enthusiasts. Uploaded every Friday, D-List is a show that covers certain types of cars and other car-related topics in a list-style format. This show is hosted by James Pumphrey. Sometimes, other Donut hosts and non-Donut hosts host the show with James in some episodes. This week's episode is about the iconic Initial D cars.

Initial D is an anime based on the manga series, released in several parts called Stages. The story is about 18 years old Takumi Fujiwara who is an average high school kid. His father, Bunta Fujiwara, owns a tofu shop and Takumi is the delivery boy. He uses his father's 1983 Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) to do the deliveries. Takumi hated driving because he was forced to drive since he was in middle school. The deliveries train his extraordinary driving skills. His friends learn about his skills, and introduce Takumi into the world of Touge racing. Takumi eventually comes to loves street racing, and driving altogether, and then he has only one priority: To become the best driver in the Gunma Prefecture.

From the First Stage to the Final Stage, all the cars are grouped by manufacturer and ranked in alphabetical order by brand, to find out which is the greatest car in the entire anime series. For every car on the list, they discuss about the influence it had in the series and the character that drove it. The results might shock you.


