autoevolution

Don’t Sit In Front Of Cars After Filtering

 
2 Jun 2017, 15:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
We live in a world where driving safely comes second to checking what your narcissistic friends posted on social media or having to text someone no matter what. That’s why, as a motorcyclist, you need to always think ahead and predict what stupid things drivers next to you might do, or else...
Or else you can end up biting the dust in a split second, and this could happen even if you’re simply sitting at a traffic light waiting for the green light like this rider in the clip below.

It’s a very known thing among riders that sitting in a queue with the cars can be dangerous. It’s also counterproductive, and that’s why we all sustain filtering. However, doing this requires very good reflexes and prudence, reason why you shouldn’t do it in your first year of riding in my opinion.

But even if you’ve mastered the art of filtering safely, there are still traps out there. And one perfect example comes from this Yamaha FZ1 Fazer rider in Amsterdam who sadly had his day ruined by a dumb driver texting.

Lanesplitting and filtering are not forbidden in the Netherlands, reason why the rider decided to skip the queue ahead using the adjacent bicycle lane which was empty at the moment.

He slowly crawled past the sitting cages, reached the stoplight and considered it would be courteous to get off the bicycle lane, but at the same time, he didn’t want to occupy the entire crosswalk until the light turned green.

So he pulled left in front of the first car and remained there in a rather oblique position. As expected by now, the driver in that car was paying more attention to the smartphone than the traffic around and somehow managed to move forward before the green light, smashing into the rider who jumped off the bike.

This same thing happened to me once and, luckily, I was perfectly in line with the car behind so it only pushed me forward a bit. So keep your eyes peeled out there, accidents do happen when you least expect them.

bike crash motorcycle safety road safety fail
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78