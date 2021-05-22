Don’t Miss Your Chance to Own This Unblemished 1967 Triumph Bonneville T120R

Animation Shows NASA’s Plan to Smash a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid to Deflect It

The British warrior rolls on a pair of laced wheels, with a diameter of 19 inches at the front and 18 inches on the opposite end. Before receiving any fluids, this handsome two-wheeler tips the scales at 364 lbs (165 kg), while its wheelbase measures 55.2 inches (1,403 mm). It goes without saying that riding a classic motorcycle can prove to be an exhilarating experience, especially when you’re on a bike that’s been produced back in the ‘60s. With their loud mills and skimpy electrics, these things are all about bare-bones mechanical glory, and there’s a fair number of riders who would be truly delighted to own one such entity. If you happen to be among these folks, we’ve got some thrilling news to share with you!The vintage gem you’re seeing in these photos is a 1967 variant of Triumph ’s Bonneville T120R range, and this bad boy is in search of a new home. To keep things looking pristine, the seller powder-coated Bonnie’s frame and replaced its weary saddle with a fresh alternative, which resembles the original.Furthermore, the gas tank has been painted in December, 2020 to remove any signs of aging, while the engine was honored with an extensive overhaul as of 2017. This reconditioned wonder is being auctioned on Bring A Trailer until Monday afternoon (May 24), and the highest bid is currently rated at $2,555. To make this whole ordeal even more exciting, the machine comes with just over 11k miles (about 18,000 km) on its five-digit odometer.Triumph’s ‘67 MY Bonneville T120R is powered by a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin fiend that feeds its force to a chain final drive via a four-speed constant mesh gearbox. At approximately 6,500 revs, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of supplying up to 46 horses, which translate to a respectable top speed of 115 mph (185 kph).The British warrior rolls on a pair of laced wheels, with a diameter of 19 inches at the front and 18 inches on the opposite end. Before receiving any fluids, this handsome two-wheeler tips the scales at 364 lbs (165 kg), while its wheelbase measures 55.2 inches (1,403 mm).