Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover: Rough 1966 Mustang Still Has a Lot to Offer

The engine lineup on the 1966 Mustang had a little something for everybody, including six-cylinder units for those interested in a cool shopping companion and V8s for people looking for a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel.
The first unit offered to ’66 Mustang buyers was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, developing 120 horsepower. This six-cylinder was introduced in 1965 specifically to replace the original 170 (2.8-liter) on the 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang, and it continued to be offered until the end of the decade.
Next, the base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 200 horsepower, while the most powerful options included a 4-barrel version of the same unit, this time rated at 225 horsepower. The top choice on the ’66 Mustang was the 289 HiPo developing 271 horsepower.
This 1966 Mustang that we have here is currently powered by a 302 (4.9-liter), which means the original engine is no longer with the car. According to the VIN, this Mustang was born with a 289 2-barrel, so at some point during its life, the original engine was replaced with the small-block V8 introduced in 1968 on F-code Mustangs.
The engine still starts and runs, but eBay seller lady301 says the vehicle isn’t road-worthy. This isn’t necessarily surprising, as it looks like this Mustang has been struggling with the test of time lately. There’s obviously some occasional rust, and some parts could be missing as well, though this is something you should be able to determine more accurately with an in-person inspection.
The car is located in Maryland should anyone want to see it live.
As for the price, Mustang fanboys out there will be the ones to decide it, as this 1966 hardtop was published online as part of a no-reserve auction. The only bid so far is $3,500, with the auction scheduled to come to an end in approximately 4 days.
Next, the base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 200 horsepower, while the most powerful options included a 4-barrel version of the same unit, this time rated at 225 horsepower. The top choice on the ’66 Mustang was the 289 HiPo developing 271 horsepower.
This 1966 Mustang that we have here is currently powered by a 302 (4.9-liter), which means the original engine is no longer with the car. According to the VIN, this Mustang was born with a 289 2-barrel, so at some point during its life, the original engine was replaced with the small-block V8 introduced in 1968 on F-code Mustangs.
The engine still starts and runs, but eBay seller lady301 says the vehicle isn’t road-worthy. This isn’t necessarily surprising, as it looks like this Mustang has been struggling with the test of time lately. There’s obviously some occasional rust, and some parts could be missing as well, though this is something you should be able to determine more accurately with an in-person inspection.
The car is located in Maryland should anyone want to see it live.
As for the price, Mustang fanboys out there will be the ones to decide it, as this 1966 hardtop was published online as part of a no-reserve auction. The only bid so far is $3,500, with the auction scheduled to come to an end in approximately 4 days.