Don’t Hold Your Breath for Big CarPlay Updates Anytime Soon

Many believe iOS 16 is the biggest operating system update for the iPhone in a very long time, and at some level, they’re perfectly right.
iOS 16 comes with an insane number of improvements on pretty much every front, though once again, CarPlay seems to be the part that’s loved the least in this new release.
Indeed, Apple has announced new app categories that would be supported with iOS 16, but other than that, there’s not much you’re going to get on CarPlay.
And these screenshots recently shared on reddit serve as the confirmation that the CarPlay “overhaul” on iOS 16 pretty much comes down to Apple Maps and the new multi-routing support the app has copied from Google Maps.
Thanks to this feature, Apple Maps will let CarPlay users add new stops, see the ETA to the next one, edit them, and so on. Everything is built around the multi-stop routing feature in Apple Maps; as otherwise, CarPlay is identical to what users can already run today.
Without a doubt, Apple’s big bet on the CarPlay front is the upgraded version that will come pre-loaded with new vehicles. Supposed to go live on the first models in late 2023 (which theoretically means that users can actually order these cars in 2024), the new CarPlay experience is more or less a rival to Android Automotive.
Its purpose is to offer deeper integration with vehicle systems, so users would be provided with more advanced capabilities, including options to adjust the air conditioning.
Given the launch date is so far, everything can change overnight, so right now, users should just focus on the updates that are just around the corner. Certainly, it’s hard to be excited about what iOS 16 is bringing on the CarPlay front, but for now, let’s just be happy that everything is running properly with no major issue whatsoever.
Indeed, Apple has announced new app categories that would be supported with iOS 16, but other than that, there’s not much you’re going to get on CarPlay.
And these screenshots recently shared on reddit serve as the confirmation that the CarPlay “overhaul” on iOS 16 pretty much comes down to Apple Maps and the new multi-routing support the app has copied from Google Maps.
Thanks to this feature, Apple Maps will let CarPlay users add new stops, see the ETA to the next one, edit them, and so on. Everything is built around the multi-stop routing feature in Apple Maps; as otherwise, CarPlay is identical to what users can already run today.
Without a doubt, Apple’s big bet on the CarPlay front is the upgraded version that will come pre-loaded with new vehicles. Supposed to go live on the first models in late 2023 (which theoretically means that users can actually order these cars in 2024), the new CarPlay experience is more or less a rival to Android Automotive.
Its purpose is to offer deeper integration with vehicle systems, so users would be provided with more advanced capabilities, including options to adjust the air conditioning.
Given the launch date is so far, everything can change overnight, so right now, users should just focus on the updates that are just around the corner. Certainly, it’s hard to be excited about what iOS 16 is bringing on the CarPlay front, but for now, let’s just be happy that everything is running properly with no major issue whatsoever.