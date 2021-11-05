Don’t Get Too Close to the 2023 BMW M3 Touring or It Might Suck You In

Using a healthy dose of CGI, the 2023 BMW M3 Touring has embraced its tuned side. The digital illustrations portray it with an aftermarket touch, and we may not be fans of that oversized grille, but overall, the car doesn’t look half bad.
The artificial skin, aka the thick camouflage covering the front and rear ends of the scooped prototypes, was artificially peeled away by Magnus.Concepts.
Not only that, but the pixels were rearranged to create that big apron under the bumper, and fat diffuser out back, with dual fins and cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. The side skirts look more prominent than the ones equipping the testers, and the roof ends with a slightly bigger spoiler.
Housed within the bulging fenders, the Y-spoke wheels have a concave design, silver finish, and spin around the yellow (or is that gold?) brake calipers that otherwise contrast the light blue paintjob. The premium compact super estate has fewer inches under its belly, contributing to the bad boy looks.
Even if these are nothing more than simple renderings of the upcoming car, we are almost certain that someone will eventually make theirs look a lot like this. However, they will have to be patient, as the unveiling is said to take place toward the end of 2022 in Europe, and if the latest reports are accurate, then it might not launch in North America at all.
Powering the long-roof variant of the new BMW M3 Sedan will be the same 3.0-liter six-banger. The engine is shared with the M4 Coupe and Convertible and will be found in the M4 CS and CSL too. It will develop as much as 503 hp in the Competition model, channeling the thrust to the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system through an automatic transmission in all likelihood, as it appears that the stick shift won't be part of the offering, and neither will the pure rear-wheel drive.
