Don’t Be Intimidated by This Former RAF Lynx, It’s a Friendly and Cozy Helipod

Forget farmhouse-like tiny homes filled with “girly” things, this former military helicopter gives glamping a whole new meaning. Sitting on a former military training ground, together with other quirky companions, such as a former watch tower, this helipod is all about military history, without ditching the typical glamping fun.
Its camouflage livery makes it look like it means business, but this 20-foot (6 meters) Lynx isn’t going on any mission. It’s been converted into a surprisingly comfy and modern glamping retreat, ready to accommodate two guests.
Inside, you’ll find everything you need, from a double sofa bed to an electric shower, a TV with DVD player, a mini-fridge, a kettle, and other cooking basics. And, while you’re dreaming about flying this thing on an important mission, underfloor heating makes sure you stay comfortable.
A unique glamping retreat in itself, this helipod is also special due to the location. It wasn’t just thrown in an unfamiliar place, but placed on the site of RAF (UK’s Royal Air Force) Wainfleet, or he Dambusters' old training ground. This makes it a glamping spot steeped in history, on the Lincolnshire coast. Nearby, you can find the former RAF watch tower, an airplane, and a former military bunker, to name a few. Each of these can be rented separately or together.
The place itself is perfect for learning more about history, with the East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Center, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Center located in the area. But traditional camping is no less important either. This special helipod comes with a decked area that’s partially protected by a roof, in case of bad weather. This spot is perfect for barbecuing and gathering around the fire pit.
To find out more about this glamping helipod and the other cool military assets turned into vacation homes, you can visit RAF Wainfleet.
Inside, you’ll find everything you need, from a double sofa bed to an electric shower, a TV with DVD player, a mini-fridge, a kettle, and other cooking basics. And, while you’re dreaming about flying this thing on an important mission, underfloor heating makes sure you stay comfortable.
A unique glamping retreat in itself, this helipod is also special due to the location. It wasn’t just thrown in an unfamiliar place, but placed on the site of RAF (UK’s Royal Air Force) Wainfleet, or he Dambusters' old training ground. This makes it a glamping spot steeped in history, on the Lincolnshire coast. Nearby, you can find the former RAF watch tower, an airplane, and a former military bunker, to name a few. Each of these can be rented separately or together.
The place itself is perfect for learning more about history, with the East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Center, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Center located in the area. But traditional camping is no less important either. This special helipod comes with a decked area that’s partially protected by a roof, in case of bad weather. This spot is perfect for barbecuing and gathering around the fire pit.
To find out more about this glamping helipod and the other cool military assets turned into vacation homes, you can visit RAF Wainfleet.