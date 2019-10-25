autoevolution
 

Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Can Corner at Over 2G as a Birthday Gift

Formula 1 drivers and single-seater racers, in general, need a specific training procedure for stiffening their neck muscles, otherwise, they'd risk injury just by driving for a couple of laps at full chat on the track.
Well, it looks like future owners of the Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 will need some special training for their neck muscles as well because this Lotus Super Seven descendant can pull more than 2G of lateral acceleration in corners with the standard tires.

With 415 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque on tap and less than 700 kilograms of mass to move around, the car can accelerate from naught to 100 kph (62 mph) in well under three seconds and from 0 to 200 kph (124 mph) in less than 8 seconds. 

The D8 GTO-JD70 is powered by an Audi-sourced, turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five cylinder that has been placed longitudinally under that long slim hood and well behind the front axle for near-perfect weight distribution. It's also the most powerful Donkervoort ever built.

The model can also accelerate at a peak of 1.02 G from a standing start, while braking performance is even more staggering, with no less than 1.65G of deceleration force being felt by the driver with the road-legal semi-slick tires fitted as standard. Specific track tires would only improve these numbers, which are mind-blowing even for some supercars that cost an arm and a leg.

Speaking of which, the limited-edition Donkervoort will start from EUR 163.636,36 before taxes, with orders from The Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and even Lebanon already pouring in.

Only 70 units of the no holds barred sports car will be manufactured, with its name and raison d'être being chosen to celebrate the birthday of Donkervoort's founder, Joop. A family-run business since 1978, the sports car maker is now helmed by Joop Donkervoort's son, Denis, who saw fit to celebrate his father's lifetime work with a truly special car.

My father built Donkervoort from nothing to what it is today and he deserves a tribute from us on his birthday,” Denis Donkervoort said. “We will build just one JD70 for each of Joop Donkervoort’s birthdays (so far) and they’ll be the most emotionally engaging sports cars in the world.”
