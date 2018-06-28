Donated McLaren Raises GBP 725,000 For Charity

The 600LT may be the most exciting McLaren of the moment, but the 570S Spider isn’t far behind. Priced at £164,750 in the United Kingdom, the open-top model is a core constituent of the Sports Series family. But regardless of how exciting the 570S Spider is, someone paid no less than £725,000 for an example of the breed.

With 570 ponies on tap and lots of torque at its disposal, the “An anonymous bidder at the Argento Ball auction” paid up the mind-boggling sum mentioned in the opening paragraph, but not a single pound sterling will go to McLaren’s automotive division or the organizers of the event. As it happens, all of the proceeds will go to the Elton John AIDS foundation on its silver anniversary.Shortened to EJAF, the foundation has reached millions of people across 26 countries over the past quarter of a century. By means of informing, supporting, and caring to the people in need of specialized assistance, the foundation has prevented "almost a million babies being born with the HIV virus and helped to leverage more than £300 million in additional funding from governments and funding partners.”The 570S Spider, which was sold at Elton John’s home in Woodside, UK, features hand-sprayed Blade Silver metallic paintwork and 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels finished in Strealth. The brake calipers wear McLaren Orange while the interior of the supercar boasts Jet Black Nappa leather with Carbon Black thread.From the standpoint of performance, the Sports Exhaust system is the only one worth mentioning. As for the tech side of the deal, the 10-speaker audio system from Bowers & Wilkins is how this McLaren stands out from the crowd. Not that you’ll even need to turn on the radio considering how great the V8 engine sounds.With 570 ponies on tap and lots of torque at its disposal, the 570S Spider can shoot to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds. After lowering the top in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 25 mph, you can then proceed to hit 315 kph (196 mph) with the wind in your hair. As long as it's legal, of course.