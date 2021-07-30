Donald Trump Is Selling His Second Sikorsky S76-B Helicopter

For the second time in less than a year, Donald Trump is selling an item out of his private fleet of aircraft. A second Sikorsky S76-B helicopter registered to Trump Airlines has been listed for sale with Aero Asset.
Like the first one we discussed back in November 2020, this one, a slightly newer model presenting in equally exceptional condition, comes with the “make an offer” note. One such helicopter, without the bells and whistles Trump put on it and without the celebrity provenance, sells for anything between $700,000 and $1 million. The “make an offer” part makes it hard to estimate its worth, all things considered.
The 1990 Sikorsky S-76B serial number 760362 comes with 5,859 hours of flight since new and a complete overhaul in November 2012. It is one of the three Sikorsky helicopters Trump has owned through the years, and the reason why he’s deciding to part with it has not been disclosed. In fact, the listing doesn’t even mention Trump by name.
The cabin is nothing if not presidential, if you’ll excuse the pun. It can seat six people in incredible comfort and luxury, and features mahogany veneer paneling, and a credenza unit that serves as a refreshment (beverages, condiments, and ice) unit. Four passengers can be seated on the rear executive divan, with two more in the aft-facing reclining captain’s chairs with footrests. All seats are decked in real leather, with golden seatbelts and dark veneer for contrast.
The interior is strikingly similar to the 1989 Sikorsky that Aero Asset listed on behalf on Trump last year. While some could argue that it feels slightly dated, down to the combination of materials, taste is relative. So if you’re on the market for an executive helicopter for your daily commute or business travels, and want something with quite the celebrity provenance, this could be it.
