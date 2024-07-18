Don't Miss These Great Racing Games Discounts From the PlayStation Store Summer Sale

The famous and evergrowing PlayStation Store has begun its summer sale extravaganza, and like always, there are a ton of great titles out there. However, there's a slight catch regarding the discount end date. Some titles will call it quits on August 1, while others soldier on until August 15. These remaining offers end precisely at 11:59 PM PDT/BST/JST on Wednesday, August 14.
First, let's start with a friendly warning about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Granted, it's not a racing game, but it does feature vehicular warfare in the multiplayer playlists, which puts it on our radar.
MW III is $38.49 until August 9, down from the usual $70. So why not buy it? Well, first of all, it has an extremely disappointing campaign. Then there's the multiplayer mode, which doesn't improve on previous versions. Also, the zombies mode was very lackluster at launch, although Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch improved the online experience over several updates.
However, the most pressing reason isn't the mediocre title itself, but that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is due to arrive on October 25, approximately three months from now. The kicker is that it will be on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, making it much cheaper to play using Microsoft's subscription service. However, there's also a slight catch here because Game Pass will get more expensive from mid-September 2024.
The recent Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 presentation surprised fans and non-fans alike with game-changing features like "Omnimovement," Activision's take on Helldivers 2's soldier ground movement. This is an extremely welcomed addition to the age-old formula. Let's not forget the Metal Gear Solid series that did it way before.
Also, based on the trailer, fan-favorite vehicles are returning, like tanks, Humvees, patriotic bikes, armored vehicles, attack helicopters, and a grappling hook, which should make for an extremely fun gameplay mechanic if implemented right.
These are the main reasons you should avoid buying Modern Warfare III now, regardless of the platform and offer. BLOPS 6 looks like a major improvement in every single way, and it will be more than three times cheaper on Game Pass. Now that we have that out of the way, let's focus on what you should buy from the PlayStation Summer Sale.
Next, we have F1 24 at $42, down from 70 bucks, embodying the word "fine." It doesn't excel at anything in particular, but what it does, it does well. Autoevolution's very own Dragos Chitulescu thoroughly reviewed it and gave it an honest score of 80 out of 100.
He said that you can make it as hard or easy as you want and that "I am sure F1 enthusiasts will have plenty of fun with this game. Give it enough time, and you might find the joy of using the right setup and strategy and, generally speaking, preparing for the race before you put the pedal to the metal."
Pacific Drive is up next at 40% off for $18, down from $30. I reviewed this game and thought it was excellent. If you have ever played Dredge, an amazing atmospheric Cthulian experience on the water, then Pacific Drive is that, but instead of a boat, you use a car.
I gave it a 90/100 and thought it combines excellent game design elements like run-based missions, a seriously engaging story, a heavily atmospheric aesthetic, and a pitch-perfect sound design that make it one of the most endearing titles of 2024.
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is next for just $12.49, down from 50 dollars, which makes it a steal. This kid-friendly game isn't just for the younglings but also for your much younger self who saw wonder everywhere growing up.
Autoevolution gave it a respectable score of 75/100 and said, "Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged does not take itself seriously but offers serious fun. Despite its shortcomings, it is a serious improvement over its predecessor, and it is very fun, both in single and couch coop. From the adrenaline-filled races, to collecting and upgrading the cars, whacky boss battles, and the ability to design and build your own tracks, it is a dream come true for those who could not afford to play with Hot Wheels when they were kids or those who want to relive those memories."
LEGO 2K Drive for PS4 and PS5 is next in line at $24, which isn't such a great deal, as it usually costs $40. However, it's a nifty little video game for young and old. It's an open-world title that lets you tackle objectives at your own pace with no outside hassle.
The racer feels fast and snappy, and you couldn't demand more from the gameplay for what the game aims to be. The graphics are also right on the money, and the sound design further immerses the player in the fantastical virtual realm of Bricklandia.
When I reviewed it, I couldn't give it more than 80 out of 100 because of the predatory microtransactions that cramped the game's overall style. At the time, I thought the gameplay was immensely fun in short one- or two-hour bursts, like a relaxation therapy session. The only thing that I had a problem with was the progression design. It's not a free-to-play game, so its worst sin was that it felt grindy after the initial shine faded and the honeymoon period wore off.
These are mere cherry picks, but the PlayStation Summer Sale has many, many more —perhaps too many. Also, here's a very important pro tip. If you're subscribed to PS Plus Extra, before you start spending your hard-earned money on any of these titles, first make sure to check out if the game you want isn't already part of your collection. You wouldn't want to double dip if you're not planning on giving up your active subscription soon.
First, there's The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition for $24, down from $60. Motorfest is a great arcade-style racing game to take a load off after a hard day's work. The gameplay feels great, the sound design is on point, and the graphics are excellent, especially on PC with everything on Ultra settings, although it's locked at 60 fps. You can always try it out for free via the trial if you don't want to buy it.
There's also the $17.49 Deluxe Edition, which is 75% off, down from $70, and the $22.49 Legendary Edition, also at 75% off from 90 bucks. The DLC (downloadable content) isn't on sale, but some packs are free, like the AcceleRacers Free Pack 1, 2, and 3.
Other notable titles you should check out are:
- SnowRunner - $20
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $37.49
- Need for Speed Unbound and Heat - $10.49
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $12
- Ride 5 - $18
- NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered - $8
- NFS Rivals - $4
- Wreckfest - $10.49
- Dirt Rally 2.0 - $9
- GRID Legends - $6
- Road Redemption - $8
- GTA V (PS5) - $20
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition - $30
- Sea of Thieves - $28
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - $6
- Elite Dangerous - $7
- Bus Driver Simulator - $6
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - $42
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - $19.49
- Far Cry 6: Standard Edition (PS4 & PS5) - $15
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle - $12
