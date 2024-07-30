autoevolution
 
Don't Get a MacBook, Save This 1980 Corvette Left in the Sun for Years

As a diehard Chevy fan, I've seen way too many people ignoring Corvettes for all kinds of stupid reasons. The most common is the one that makes the least sense. "It's just a Corvette," they claim, and I won't even try to explain why this is a wrong assessment on so many levels.
The 1980 Corvette wasn't the best iteration of this legendary model, especially from a sales perspective. Chevrolet sold approximately 40K units, so the yearly performance dropped nearly 20% from the previous year.

The reasons aren't that difficult to decipher, and the first stop is the price. The Corvette was significantly more expensive, and it got even more costly throughout the model year, as Chevrolet increased the price not once, not twice, but four times before it started production of the 1981 model year.

The cheapest Corvette could be had for $13,140 at launch, but when the GM brand was ready to phase out this model, it carried a price tag of $14,345.

The 1980 Corvette in these photos is a project requiring urgent attention, and I really hope that someone with the right skills sees it and takes it home. The car spent way too many years in the sun, so the interior looks bad – you'll need a new carpet and possibly a new dash, as the sun showed no mercy for this Vette.

The black leather interior looked delicious when it was new, and a professional restorer could be able to restore its former glory. The yellow paint, which eBay seller billybills2 claims is "real" – hopefully, it's also original – requires obvious attention, and a full respray will probably be needed.

Rust isn't typically a major concern for a Corvette, but this time, you'll have to inspect the frame thoroughly because such damage has already made its way to the metal parts. The owner says the rust is only on the surface of the frame, but I think it's important to inspect everything in person before making an offer.

The engine no longer starts and runs, but this is hardly a surprise. This Corvette has been sitting for a long time, so find a good mechanic to paint the full picture (what an unexpected choice of words). The VIN suggests this Corvette rolled off the assembly lines with the base engine under the hood, but it's unclear if the same unit is in the car.

As I said in the headline, the Corvette sells cheaply, and you can get the car for the same price as a MacBook Pro. The owner will let it go for $3,500, but they also enabled the Make Offer option, meaning they're willing to listen to your offer if you want the car. The Vette is parked in Jackson, New Jersey.
