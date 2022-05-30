Don't Change the Engine Oil in Your Lamborghini Aventador Before Watching This Video

Even if you can afford a full-blown supercar, you still have to account for the high maintenance. However, if you know your way around vehicles, have the right tools, and are not afraid of elbow grease, then you will be able to save some Benjamins by doing some of the work on your own.
Depending on the make and model, that could be easier said than done, though you should still be able to change some filters and light bulbs with a little bit of documentation. Those brave enough could add oil changes to that list, and if you’re curious how it’s done in a Lamborghini Aventador, then you have come to the right place.
First of all, you’re going to need an elevator, or at least access to a ramp, as you will do the drain work from under the car. Here, you will have to start by removing the protection to expose the drain screws. And there are no fewer than six of them, or seven if you count the oil filter, too. Make sure you completely drain each and every one of them, and then tighten the screws back, preferably using a torque wrench.
Subsequently, you will have to reinstall the underbody protection, lower the car, and then pop the hood open and pour the right amount of oil in. Don’t forget to check the level, and then simply add more bit by bit. After that, you will have to connect to the electronic brain of the supercar, and do the maintenance reset, and then you’ll be good to go.
Assuming that you can do everything on your own, you will save at least a few hundred bucks, as an oil change on a Lamborghini Aventador, an LP 700-4 in this case, will normally set you back around $1,000. So, think you’re up for the job?
