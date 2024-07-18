Don't Call It Christine! 1967 Plymouth Fury Is Crimson and Has Original 383 Under the Hood

PC Classic Cars, a Sherman, Texas-based old-school dealership, has an interesting proposal for the enthusiasts of the Plymouth Fury series – you know, that nameplate widely associated with the 1983 best-selling novel Christine by Steven King and the movie of the same name directed by John Carpenter that same year.
However, it's best if we part ways between fact and fiction – it was the 1958 Plymouth Fury possessed by malevolent supernatural forces. So, don't go running around calling Christine every other red Fury you encounter – there were seven more generations following that model year and also the Gran Fury from 1980 to 1989.
So, it's safe to say that the nameplate has quite a story behind it – the original was introduced during the 1956 model year as a version of the Plymouth Belvedere and then became a separate model one level above the contemporary Belvedere starting with 1959. Throughout its time, the Fury was a full- or mid-size car on various occasions, and the last V8-powered rear-wheel drive Fury was produced in December 1988.
Unlike Dodge, which lived to see the resurgence of large V8-powered RWD sedans, the Plymouth brand was retired before that happened – during the summer of 2001. However, the brand still has its ardent fans more than two decades after its passing. Some of them will probably get mesmerized by this 1967 Plymouth Fury, a fourth-generation example that's up for grabs from PC Classic Cars with 96,699 miles on the odometer – and unfortunately, the "actual mileage cannot be verified."
On the outside, it is dressed with nice Red paint, but the car was originally a code 'RR' Yellow example. Inside, there's a factory-style black atmosphere, and this Fury comes with the original 383ci V8 engine upgraded with Edelbrock aluminum heads and hooked to a three-speed 727 automatic transmission. The classic car dealerships claim it "runs and drives great," and the Plymouth has an aluminum radiator, dual electric fans, manifolds, a dual exhaust, aftermarket mufflers, and 15-inch Torq Thrust wheels shod in 235/60 and 275/60, among modifications.
However, it doesn't come with a lot of creature comforts – just simple bench seats, a column shifter, no air conditioning system, and power drum brakes. There's also power steering and an aftermarket radio – all for just $27,500. The main question is simple – is it worth the hassle? If you're an ardent Plymouth Fury enthusiast, the answer is probably yes – with that kind of asking price, there's enough cash left in the piggybank to arrange a Vintage AC and other upgrades to make it a daily driver. But if you're strapped for money, don't buy it like Arnold "Arnie" Cunningham, even if there's no chance it would be possessed by evil forces. Instead, you might find it hard to care for it unless you spend a pretty penny or dedicate a lot of time to DIY procedures.
