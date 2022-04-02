Don't Believe the Carmakers When They Say It's Bad, They Quadrupled Their Profits in 2021

Listening to carmakers sharing their view of the world you’d be tricked into believing the automotive industry is on the brink of collapse. This should be, due to the disruptions in the supply chain and the production disruptions throughout 2021. Every time you hear that you should remember that the biggest profits are made in difficult times. It's true, scarcity leads to speculations and the ones to pay are not the corporations, but the customers. And judging by how things are going, the customers are more than willing to pay to shoulder the automotive industry.
If you remember, the pandemic brought production to a halt, and even after the situation has improved, the chip shortages became the number one culprit for production losses. Then the parts shortages hit and the scarcity of the raw materials and so we’ve been going from crisis to crisis with no end in sight. But as bad as it seems from the outside, it was a boon for the automotive industry.
As people rushed to buy more vehicles, the carmakers increased prices, blaming this on the cost of materials. The customers didn’t flinch though, and the buying spree continued unabated. This led the dealers to step in and throw markups left and right because why not, the market is so bad and the people are more than willing to pay.
And financed they did, as all the big carmakers have posted record profits for 2021, or are about to do (the Japanese fiscal year is still ongoing). According to calculations by Automotive News, although the revenue of 10 major carmakers saw a modest increase over 2020 (698 billion vs 624.5 billion), the net profit almost quadrupled, from 14 billion in 2020 to 54 billion in 2021. This is even more than the 32.7 billion recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
The 10 carmakers analyzed are BMW, Ferrari, Ford Motor, GM, Hyundai-Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen. The Japanese carmakers were not included in this analysis because the fiscal year ends in March. Nevertheless, the results for the first nine months show a similar trend. Toyota, Nissan, and Honda saw their total operating profits rise 86 percent to 3.4 trillion yen ($28.4 billion).
many believing it would go bankrupt many times over. Among the US groups, GM’s profits rose by 47% to $14.3 billion, while Ford advanced 260% to $10 billion.
As you can see, the situation is so bad that all carmakers need bigger coffers to stash their profits. And the money will keep coming, as all carmakers grew their operating margins. In Europe, the average margin was just under 10%, up from 4.8% in 2020. The U.S. automakers are more or less the same, at 9.7%, up from 5.2%, while the Japanese recorded an average 8.5% margin in the April-December period. Hyundai Group’s margin also grew from 3.4% to 6.3%.
More disruptions are on the horizon in 2022, as the war in Ukraine already started to take its toll on the automotive industry. Of course, it will be bad, but more price hikes are almost guaranteed to keep that money flowing. It was bad and it will get worse before it will get better, so expect all of us to pay for it. Just don’t bemoan the automotive industry, they’ll be just fine. In fact, more than fine.
If you remember, the pandemic brought production to a halt, and even after the situation has improved, the chip shortages became the number one culprit for production losses. Then the parts shortages hit and the scarcity of the raw materials and so we’ve been going from crisis to crisis with no end in sight. But as bad as it seems from the outside, it was a boon for the automotive industry.
As people rushed to buy more vehicles, the carmakers increased prices, blaming this on the cost of materials. The customers didn’t flinch though, and the buying spree continued unabated. This led the dealers to step in and throw markups left and right because why not, the market is so bad and the people are more than willing to pay.
And financed they did, as all the big carmakers have posted record profits for 2021, or are about to do (the Japanese fiscal year is still ongoing). According to calculations by Automotive News, although the revenue of 10 major carmakers saw a modest increase over 2020 (698 billion vs 624.5 billion), the net profit almost quadrupled, from 14 billion in 2020 to 54 billion in 2021. This is even more than the 32.7 billion recorded in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
The 10 carmakers analyzed are BMW, Ferrari, Ford Motor, GM, Hyundai-Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Stellantis, Tesla, and Volkswagen. The Japanese carmakers were not included in this analysis because the fiscal year ends in March. Nevertheless, the results for the first nine months show a similar trend. Toyota, Nissan, and Honda saw their total operating profits rise 86 percent to 3.4 trillion yen ($28.4 billion).
many believing it would go bankrupt many times over. Among the US groups, GM’s profits rose by 47% to $14.3 billion, while Ford advanced 260% to $10 billion.
As you can see, the situation is so bad that all carmakers need bigger coffers to stash their profits. And the money will keep coming, as all carmakers grew their operating margins. In Europe, the average margin was just under 10%, up from 4.8% in 2020. The U.S. automakers are more or less the same, at 9.7%, up from 5.2%, while the Japanese recorded an average 8.5% margin in the April-December period. Hyundai Group’s margin also grew from 3.4% to 6.3%.
More disruptions are on the horizon in 2022, as the war in Ukraine already started to take its toll on the automotive industry. Of course, it will be bad, but more price hikes are almost guaranteed to keep that money flowing. It was bad and it will get worse before it will get better, so expect all of us to pay for it. Just don’t bemoan the automotive industry, they’ll be just fine. In fact, more than fine.