Domus Emerges as a Lavish Self-Sufficient Yacht With Outstanding Luxuries

The wave of zero-emissions yachts that only use clean energy to operate and are almost self-sufficient is getting bigger every day. The most innovative concepts manage to merge eco-friendly technologies with the type of opulent amenities that would typically be found only on motor yachts.
A new beauty has made its in way in the luxury yacht industry. It’s called Domus, meaning “house” in Latin, because its unique design was inspired by the Roman single-story houses built around an atrium. Domus’ most striking feature is its incredibly spacious design, combined with zero-emissions capabilities.
At 131 feet (40 meters) this sailing trimaran boasts almost the same volume as a 196-foot (60 meters) motor yacht. According to Superyacht Times, it claims to become the first emissions-free yacht with a volume of over 750 GT.
Domus is the result of a collaboration between Van Geest Design and Rob Doyle Design, who have created many other impressive concepts before. The Dutch-born Pieter Van Geest combines his degree in design with his experience as a sailor to develop unique yachts. Domus reveals an interior space of 780 square meters (8,395 square feet) on one deck.
Two owner’ suites include access to private lounges, while the other six staterooms welcome guests in their elegant interiors. Domus is no less opulent that much bigger motor yachts, showing off a spa area with a swimming pool, a gym, a main salon with a bar, and even a cinema room.
Despite being as luxurious as conventional yachts, this trimaran uses only solar power, hydro regeneration, and hydrogen fuel cells for a virtually unlimited range, while sailing with low or even zero emissions. Solar power keeps it going throughout the day, while at night its switches to its advanced battery system. Its structure is deceptively simple, with all the systems places in the central hull, but the overall hull design was carefully optimized to reduce drag and therefore increase performance.
The two studios haven’t released details regarding the new yacht’s technical performance, but Domus seems to prove that luxury and sustainability can co-exist.
At 131 feet (40 meters) this sailing trimaran boasts almost the same volume as a 196-foot (60 meters) motor yacht. According to Superyacht Times, it claims to become the first emissions-free yacht with a volume of over 750 GT.
Domus is the result of a collaboration between Van Geest Design and Rob Doyle Design, who have created many other impressive concepts before. The Dutch-born Pieter Van Geest combines his degree in design with his experience as a sailor to develop unique yachts. Domus reveals an interior space of 780 square meters (8,395 square feet) on one deck.
Two owner’ suites include access to private lounges, while the other six staterooms welcome guests in their elegant interiors. Domus is no less opulent that much bigger motor yachts, showing off a spa area with a swimming pool, a gym, a main salon with a bar, and even a cinema room.
Despite being as luxurious as conventional yachts, this trimaran uses only solar power, hydro regeneration, and hydrogen fuel cells for a virtually unlimited range, while sailing with low or even zero emissions. Solar power keeps it going throughout the day, while at night its switches to its advanced battery system. Its structure is deceptively simple, with all the systems places in the central hull, but the overall hull design was carefully optimized to reduce drag and therefore increase performance.
The two studios haven’t released details regarding the new yacht’s technical performance, but Domus seems to prove that luxury and sustainability can co-exist.