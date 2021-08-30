Dominate the Road Behind the Wheel of This 55 MPH Alvis Sultan Military Vehicle

It’s crazy how easy it is these days to own and operate a former military vehicle, to the enjoyment of some and “terror” of others. An interesting symbol of the times of peace we are still enjoying, an armored vehicle can actually be a valid driving option, as long as it’s road legal. It’s got a rich history, it’s way cheaper than buying a new car, and, let’s face it, it just looks plain awesome.
Why spend tens of thousands of dollars on a shiny, new SUV, when you can buy a dirt-cheap command and control vehicle with a history? One thing’s for sure, you’ll definitely get all eyes on you when driving, and your neighbors probably won’t be too happy. But there’s nothing stopping you from taking this 1980 Alvis Sultan on the road, or off-road, if you have an H license for tracked vehicles.
This particular Sultan served in the British Army for over 20 years as a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) or CVR(T) vehicle. It’s now available for purchase as a well-maintained, road-legal vehicle that seems to be in great shape. According to the listing on Collecting Cars, it underwent a complete overhaul before being released from service, and the current owner made sure it benefited from monthly service checks.
What’s particularly interesting about the Sultan is the original NATO Green paintwork and original radio systems. You can even assign fun military roles for your buddies, like radio operator, watchkeeper, and vehicle commander, supposing you’re the driver – these were the servicemen intended to operate inside a CVR(T). Granted, the interior looks pretty rusty, but this 8-ton monster can still reach 55 mph (88.5 kph), if you’re in for an out-of-the-ordinary off-road trip.
A 195 hp 4.2-liter six-cylinder petrol engine from the Jaguar XK is powering this 1980 Alvis Sultan that also features a foot-operated sequential-shift gearbox, with seven forward and seven reverse gears.
The lightweight aluminum armor should make you feel extra safe, and the Sultan’s back is meant to be extended by an attachment tent, so you could figure out ways to even take this bad boy camping.
This particular Sultan served in the British Army for over 20 years as a Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) or CVR(T) vehicle. It’s now available for purchase as a well-maintained, road-legal vehicle that seems to be in great shape. According to the listing on Collecting Cars, it underwent a complete overhaul before being released from service, and the current owner made sure it benefited from monthly service checks.
What’s particularly interesting about the Sultan is the original NATO Green paintwork and original radio systems. You can even assign fun military roles for your buddies, like radio operator, watchkeeper, and vehicle commander, supposing you’re the driver – these were the servicemen intended to operate inside a CVR(T). Granted, the interior looks pretty rusty, but this 8-ton monster can still reach 55 mph (88.5 kph), if you’re in for an out-of-the-ordinary off-road trip.
A 195 hp 4.2-liter six-cylinder petrol engine from the Jaguar XK is powering this 1980 Alvis Sultan that also features a foot-operated sequential-shift gearbox, with seven forward and seven reverse gears.
The lightweight aluminum armor should make you feel extra safe, and the Sultan’s back is meant to be extended by an attachment tent, so you could figure out ways to even take this bad boy camping.