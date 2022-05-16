Domek Is a Spectacular Custom Tiny Home With 3 Lofts, Atrium Shower, and No Compromises

autoevolution
Tiny and mobile houses have seen a massive surge in popularity over the past couple of years, and not just because of the restrictions imposed by the international health crisis or fresh environmental concerns. For many, tiny living is the best and only alternative for affordable housing.

This tiny is probably not what you’d picture when you think “tiny living,” but it’s still small compared to an actual house and, according to the residents, way cheaper and more sustainable. This is Domek, a most spectacular tiny that is able to pack all the creature comforts of home onto a trailer-based construction.

Domek is the home of D’Arcy McNaughton and his wife Olivia, as well as their son Osiris and the family cat. It is their permanent residence and sits on a piece of land owned by Olivia’s parents, and it proved to be the only way in which the couple could afford a home without running into massive and lifelong debt, or having the pay monthly rent for something that would not have been theirs in the end. D’Arcy makes a point of it in his recent chat with Exploring Alternatives, which you can see in the video at the bottom of the page.

Unlike most tinies, there is nothing… tiny about Domek. It sits on a 32-foot (9.7-meter) triple-axle trailer, is 8.5-foot (2.6-meter) wide and 13.5 feet (4.1-meter) tall at its highest and, from afar, you’d be excused if you mistook it for a non-moving, two-story house. It has no less than three lofts, a chef-style kitchen, an atrium shower, and even cat features, and can sleep up to six people in total comfort. As D’Arcy explains, it’s the kind of tiny house one builds if one is not inclined to making compromises when switching lifestyles.

Indeed, D’Arcy and Olivia did build this tiny on their own, but we should note that they’re not technically DIY-ers. D’Arcy runs the Canadian outfit Acorn Tiny Houses, which he founded after word of mouth about his own home got out. Domek is, in fact, Acorn Tiny Houses’ flagship model, so it can be used as basis for another tiny for a paying customer.

Still, it’s an impressive example of what can be achieved in a more compact floorspace. Domek lacks nothing, whether in terms of comfort or functionality. The kitchen is at one end and was designed for a passionate cook in mind (D’Arcy), with oak cabinets, pull-out drawers, 4-burner propane range, granite double sink, dishwasher, full-size double refrigerator, and even a chest freezer tucked away in a corner.

Above the kitchen is loft number one, which is accessed via an aluminum ladder you prop onto the fridge. That space features a floating desk and serves as Olivia’s home office.

The living room is in the middle, under the second loft, which is the master bedroom. The third loft is the kid’s room and has been designed to sleep two. It has gorgeous touches like a fiber optic installs in the roof, which makes it look as if you’re sleeping under the stars. Access to these two lofts is done by means of a storage-integrating staircase, where the final two steps fold into one another to baby-proof the area and allow for more room for movement. At the top of the staircase is the changing area, since neither loft has standing height.

Next to the staircase is the washroom – a special area where D’Arcy can get out of his dusty clothes, but which also doubles as a wardrobe and changing station for the baby. The cat’s litter is hidden under the stairs, because D’Arcy aimed to utilize every inch of space available.

At the other end of the house is the bathroom, which is, again, a rarity among tiny houses. Because neither D’Arcy nor Olivia wanted to give up the comforts of a proper home when they opted for a tiny, D’Arcy put the bathroom into an extension to the trailer. The shower sits in an atrium, so it’s enclosed by glass on all sides and it’s a true beauty, with a rain showerhead and a full-size bathtub. The toilet is a composting one, with a small washing station next to it but plenty of overhead storage.

Domek has in-floor radiant heating and a mini-split AC / heater as backup. Neither D’Arcy nor Olivia mention anything about available floorspace or how big of a budget they needed to build what has become their dream home. For the record, though, Acorn Tiny Houses offers a range of models, both as shells and turnkeys, all of which can be customized, with the cheapest starting at US$23,400.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

