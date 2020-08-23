Dom's Charger Gets "Suki Edition" Makeover in Fast Ping

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise know that the cars were re-used from one movie to another. For example, the Supra you see at the beginning of 2 Fast 2 Furious being driven by character Slap Jack is actually one of the Toyotas left from Brian in the first film.
And in that over-the-top 2 Fast 2 Furious race, we also have perhaps one of the worst portrayals of a female-owned race car in a movie. We're talking about the roadster owned by Suki, played by Devon Aoki.
Now, we've got nothing against Devon's acting, or the character itself. After all, Suki manages to take second place after she successfully copies Brian's crazy bridge-jumping stunt. But a pink Honda S2000? It's kind of stereotypical.
Just like the Supra, Suki's car is a reused replica of Johnny Tran's S2000. The funny thing about stereotypes is they can easily be applied to anything. For example, we can now imagine a world where Suki drives a pink Dodge Charger thanks to this rendering by dm_jon.
Not only has it got the paint finish, but also some of the crazy hand-painted graphics. Anime girls are actually a decently-sized chunk of the automotive scene. In both America and Japan, people use custom wraps to feature their favorite cute characters.
Often, this is done with Japanese cars, but Mustangs are also part of it. If Suki had driven a pony car instead of a stereotypical pink Honda, maybe anime wraps would be frowned upon.
As we mentioned in a previous story, Suki was originally supposed to have a Toyota MR2 Spider. But Craig Liebermann, who was one of the key people behind the scenes, managed to get a Honda S2000, which had just come out and was quite popular.
If you'd like to see a Toyota GT 86 in "Suki Pink", check out this story. Also, we've got a nice connection between the Panther Pink and Dodge muscle cars over here.
Now, we've got nothing against Devon's acting, or the character itself. After all, Suki manages to take second place after she successfully copies Brian's crazy bridge-jumping stunt. But a pink Honda S2000? It's kind of stereotypical.
Just like the Supra, Suki's car is a reused replica of Johnny Tran's S2000. The funny thing about stereotypes is they can easily be applied to anything. For example, we can now imagine a world where Suki drives a pink Dodge Charger thanks to this rendering by dm_jon.
Not only has it got the paint finish, but also some of the crazy hand-painted graphics. Anime girls are actually a decently-sized chunk of the automotive scene. In both America and Japan, people use custom wraps to feature their favorite cute characters.
Often, this is done with Japanese cars, but Mustangs are also part of it. If Suki had driven a pony car instead of a stereotypical pink Honda, maybe anime wraps would be frowned upon.
As we mentioned in a previous story, Suki was originally supposed to have a Toyota MR2 Spider. But Craig Liebermann, who was one of the key people behind the scenes, managed to get a Honda S2000, which had just come out and was quite popular.
If you'd like to see a Toyota GT 86 in "Suki Pink", check out this story. Also, we've got a nice connection between the Panther Pink and Dodge muscle cars over here.
View this post on Instagram
Dom's Charger in Fast and the Furious 9 looks a little different... ----- Game - GTA 5 ----- #gta5 #gtaV #gta5mods #gta6 #stance #car #cars #toyota #supra #paulwalker #fastfurious #fastandthefurious #toyotasupra #ff9 #thefastandthefurious #f9 #s2000 #suki #dodge #charger #dodgecharger