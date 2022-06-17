Dolph Lundgren Looks Effortlessly Cool in His Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

Dolph Lundgren is the definition of effortlessly cool as he was out for lunch with his daughter in Beverly Hills, California, arriving at the restaurant in a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti that he’s had for a while.
Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, whose real name is actually Hans Lundgren, has a huge list of roles in both television and on stage, some of the most recent names being The Expendables franchise and Aquaman.
The actor was just seen out for lunch with his daughter, Ida, and the two arrived at the restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in his Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, which he’s had for a while. It comes with an off-white exterior and light beige interior, and has been featuring on his Instagram for years, as you can see in our gallery.
Ferrari introduced the 612 Scaglietti in 2004 as a replacement for the 456 M, and it was in production until 2011.
The supercar came with a 5.75-liter V12 engine mounted behind the front axle which delivered 532 horsepower (540 ps) and a maximum torque of 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) via a standard six-speed manual transmission. Actually, only 199 out of the 3,025 cars produced sported the manual gearbox, while the others were fitted with the six-speed automated manual transmission.
Similar to other cars from the Maranello brand, the 612 Scaglietti was very fast, being able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4 seconds, with a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).
As he left the restaurant, Lundgren also answered a couple of questions from the paparazzi regarding Amber Heard’s involvement in the second installment of Aquaman, slated for release in 2023. He seemed shocked to hear the actress might’ve been cut from the movie and he was all professional, saying she “seemed very good” as Mera in Aquaman, where she played his daughter. When the paparazzi asked whether she was still in the movie, he replied “I hope so.”
There have been multiple rumors about Heard’s involvement, but here's what we do know: Lundgren will return as King Nereus. And he looks too cool with his Ferrari.
