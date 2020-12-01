Doing It for Clout: Brits Take BMW to Spain, Trash and Dump It in River

This would be a good moment to go “youths these days…,” even if you’re young yourself. A bunch of Instagrammers slash influencers fronted by Brit Ryan Taylor trashed and dumped a BMW into a local river in Spain, all the while filming their exploits for social media.
The things some do for clout. Ryan Taylor is somewhat of a celebrity, with a fanbase of over 2 million just on YouTube. He’s into BMX bikes, fast cars and motorcycles, and would often do stuff many could deem reckless in a bid to get expand that fanbase and draw more sponsors.
This is just another instance of doing it for the ‘Gram, but with such a stupid spin to it that it boggles the mind. Taylor’s idea of fun is driving up to Marbella, Spain, trashing a BMW on public land after driving like a maniac, endangering a friend’s life by having him cling to the hood while speeding offroad, and then dumping the vehicle on the same public land (in a river), because who wants to have to haul a wreck back to civilization anyways?
Euro Weekly News reports that the cops arrested Taylor after he posted videos of his exploits online, charging him with “crimes against road safety and against the environment, as well as document forgery.” Police identified Taylor after recovering the wrecked BMW 3-Series (E46) out of the Guadaiza River and seeing the videos making the rounds online.
The report notes that “several other people” were charged in the ongoing investigation, presumably the four males and one female accompanying Taylor on the wild ride. Taylor deleted some of the videos from his social media, but the full video is still on YouTube.
You can see it below, if you’re in the mood to see the kind of destruction kids indulge in these days for clout. We’re all for wild experiments in the name of science and fun, but this seems highly reckless and pointless, not to mention illegal. Then again, the video went viral, so judge as we might, Taylor & Co. are laughing all the way to the bank. *Warning:
Please be advised that the footage below includes graphic language and dangerous behavior.
