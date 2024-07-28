Does the Tesla Cybertruck Need 30-Inch Bling?

Given the extensive amount of renderings we cover on a daily basis, some of you may be tempted to think that this Tesla Cybertruck was digitally designed, too, and that it only calls Fantasy Land home. But it doesn't, as it is as real as they come, and the mods are genuine.
You can see what we're talking about, can't you? Why, of course, you can, as the modifications may be minimal, but they're very in-your-face. They comprise the new alloy set that came from Forgiato's shelves and were installed by a third-party company.
Now, equipping any car with fresh wheels is often the best possible mod. Well, as long as you keep things simple and choose a decent size for the new running shoes. However, in this instance, the pictured Tesla Cybertruck rocks a set of 30-inch alloys.
We kid you not—that's how large these wheels are. While they may not look exaggerated on the electric pickup, their large size, and the rubber band tires have left their mark on the driving part. You see, any vehicle that features extremely large alloys is not as comfortable to drive, and doing a three-point turn can be an even bigger hassle on narrow roads due to the affected turning radius.
We think the Tesla Cybertruck looks best in silver, and if we owned one, we wouldn't pick such large alloys from the aftermarket world. Speaking of which, there are literally countless wheel options available for this ride, so we don't see why anyone would want their vehicle, regardless of the make and model, to sit on oversized wheels unless it's for a car show/meeting of some sort.
Mind you, it's not the first Tesla Cybertruck on such large alloys that we came across, as we recently covered another example that also rocks a 30-inch set. Those also came from Forgiato's portfolio and they have a multi-spoke pattern and a black finish. For what it's worth, we think that Cybertruck looks better with the white finish and black wheels than the one pictured in the gallery above, but hey, looks are subjective, right?
Before wrapping it up, let us ask you this: would you ever fit oversized alloys to your ride? And do you think the Tesla Cybertruck looks better with this mod over an OEM example?
On a more positive note, they were able to fit the new wheels and tires under the arches without chopping them. It's not that it would've made a big impact, obviously, so long as they kept the angular styling. The alloys have a rotor-like design and a silver finish with black lips (by the looks of it), which provide some contrast to the car's dark gray exterior.
