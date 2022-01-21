Dodge Will Give You $150,000 Plus an SRT Hellcat Company Car if You’re a Good Driver

Dodge has decided to create a brand-new position within its ranks, that of “Chief Donut Maker”, which is basically a well-paid side hustle, a part- time job that will land you $150,000 as a type of Brand Ambassador, plus official Dodge merchandise, and a Challenger SRT Hellcat company car.
Not only will you be going to public events and meeting celebrities, but you’ll also get to attend the Radford Racing School, without even having to quit your daily job. You can apply HERE, and you have until February 28, 2022.
“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” said company CEO Tim Kuniskis.
“We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”
By no.1 muscle car, Kuniskis is referring to the Challenger having closed 2021 as the best-selling model in its segment, to the detriment of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Back in 2020, the Challenger came in second, unable to quite catch the Mustang in terms of sales.
Anyway, here’s how it works. After you apply, you’ll have to submit a short video telling Dodge why you believe you’re the best suited person for this role, while “demonstrating passion, charisma and creativity.”
Dodge will then settle on 10 finalists and call up champion wrestler Bill Goldberg in order to oversee the following competition, featuring scenarios such as having to race a Dodge horsepower heavyweight (with a professional driver on a closed track). These elimination rounds will be aired just like a reality TV show, with the final episode revealing the carmaker’s new chief donut maker this spring.
