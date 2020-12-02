Dodge Viper "JDM" With Abflug Supra Widebody Kit Looks Bizarre

Should Dodge bring back the Viper? After our memorable experience with the final Gen V, we'll answer that by raising all ten cylinders. However, there are certain aficionados out there who question the need for a revival, arguing that the American supercar hasn't built a legacy as strong as those of its competitors and not too many enthusiasts remember growing up with the 8-liter machine. Well, we beg to differ with the help of an eye-catching rendering.
The pixel portrait that now hangs on our screens comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, one of the pioneers of the field. Now in his late twenties, the London-based pixel master sits behind some of the custom cars you've
seen hooned in games such as Need For Speed Heat or The Crew 2, with some of his work having made it to the real world under the Live To Offend aftermarket label he established (and more).
Well, Khyzyl has now selected a Viper, namely the GTS coupe from the late 1990s, for one the most extreme widebody creations to have ever come out of his computer.
In more or less period-correct fashion, the widebody kit fitted to the supercar was heavily inspired by what Japanese aftermarket developer Abflug did for the Mk IV Supra. Note that we're talking about a customization specialist that has been adding real estate to the side of go-fast machines for three full decades.
Why Japan? The artist doesn't mention this, but we can tell you they certainly like their Vipers with outlandish modifications over there.
Now, before anybody asks about the effect all those panel gaps have on the drag coefficient of this beast, let's see what Saleem had to say on the matter.
"Just a friendly reminder that this is a piece of Concept art, not a fully fleshed out project, hence the gaps and polish. If I ever push it further I'll address that, but for now, my objective is complete," the rendering artist explains on Instagram.
