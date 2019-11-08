Dodge Viper "Hot Rod" Has Hellephant V8, Exposed Engined Bay

View this post on Instagram

Another SEMA inspired build! That means HELLEPHANT time! And yes, in a Viper! I’m not so sure this engine would actually fit in the Viper bay without major mods or a dry sump sort of setup, but lets forget that a bit and gaze at the possibility 🤤 All of the exterior is custom, but you can see I took a lot of cues from the ACR. Also, the Viper curves are nicely accentuated by the satin finish don’t you think? So, Yes for a Hellephant Viper or just stick with the V10? 🧐 . . . . . . . . #dodge #srt #viper #v10 #nomore #hellephant #hellcat #demon #redeye #707 #717 #797 #840 #1000 #horsepower #v8 #supercharged #america #freedom #satin #black #cyberpunk #3d #render

