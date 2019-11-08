autoevolution
 

Dodge Viper "Hot Rod" Has Hellephant V8, Exposed Engined Bay

8 Nov 2019, 18:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The rendering staring at us from behind the screen, which portrays a heavily modded Dodge Viper, is quite far from what you'd get in real life. And yet its craziness is the kind that could easily get an aficionado into a day-dreaming mood.
4 photos
Dodge Viper "Hot Rod" renderingDodge Viper "Hot Rod" renderingDodge Viper "Hot Rod" rendering
For one thing, you might want to know what's up with the "Hot Rod" part of the title above. Well, while his Viper is far from displaying all the traits of the genre, it does pack two of them.

The machine comes with an open engine compartment (at least in some of the renderings), one that now accommodates a V8.

That's right, the naturally aspirated wonder that is the 8.4-liter V10 of the Viper has been removed in favor of a Hellephant V8. You know, the crate engine that makes its Hellcat sibling seem less than a beast thanks to packing no less than 1,000 horsepower.

And this is the part where the tale gets a bit sad - if SRT's V8s had fit the engine compartment of the Viper, the supercar wouldn't have been retired back in 2017 - the Hellephant wasn't around back then, but the 707 hp Hellcat was.

In fact, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind this build, is well aware of the said obstacle, mentioning this in the social media post below.

Firepower aside, this Dodge borrows a few styling tricks from the downforce toy that is the Viper ACR, while also packing all-custom bits.

For instance, the front wheels of the contraption seem inspired from the Turbofan wheels that are migrating from retro racecars to street car builds these days.

Arellano also talks about the ongoing SEMA show as being the event that determined him to render this monstead. Speaking of which, you'll get to see an actual Viper build sitting on the Vegas venue floor in the second Insta post below - we're looking at a tribute to Paul Walker's original Fast and Furious Toyota Supra, while the post comes from FCA head desiger and former SRT CEO Ralph Gilles.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another SEMA inspired build! That means HELLEPHANT time! And yes, in a Viper! I’m not so sure this engine would actually fit in the Viper bay without major mods or a dry sump sort of setup, but lets forget that a bit and gaze at the possibility 🤤 All of the exterior is custom, but you can see I took a lot of cues from the ACR. Also, the Viper curves are nicely accentuated by the satin finish don’t you think? So, Yes for a Hellephant Viper or just stick with the V10? 🧐 . . . . . . . . #dodge #srt #viper #v10 #nomore #hellephant #hellcat #demon #redeye #707 #717 #797 #840 #1000 #horsepower #v8 #supercharged #america #freedom #satin #black #cyberpunk #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Nov 7, 2019 at 6:02pm PST


Dodge Viper Dodge hellephant v8 speed shot rendering pic of the day
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Cowboy Cadillac: The Legacy of Chevy's El CaminoCowboy Cadillac: The Legacy of Chevy's El Camino
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Meet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS SedanMeet Mercedes' Electric Halo Car, the Production-Spec EQS Sedan
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Cool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is RareCool 1969 Chevy Corvette Baldwin Motion Phase III GT Is as Fast as It Is Rare
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Our Current Market Trends
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future This Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style PanameraThis Custom 1953 Porsche 356 Limo Is a Retro 1950s Style Panamera
DODGE models:
DODGE Charger SRT Hellcat WidebodyDODGE Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Upper PremiumDODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeAll DODGE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day