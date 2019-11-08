Dodge Viper "Hot Rod" Has Hellephant V8, Exposed Engined Bay

The machine comes with an open engine compartment (at least in some of the renderings), one that now accommodates a V8.
That's right, the naturally aspirated wonder that is the 8.4-liter V10 of the Viper has been removed in favor of a Hellephant V8. You know, the crate engine that makes its Hellcat sibling seem less than a beast thanks to packing no less than 1,000 horsepower.
And this is the part where the tale gets a bit sad - if SRT's V8s had fit the engine compartment of the Viper, the supercar wouldn't have been retired back in 2017 - the Hellephant wasn't around back then, but the 707 hp Hellcat was.
In fact, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist behind this build, is well aware of the said obstacle, mentioning this in the social media post below.
Firepower aside, this Dodge borrows a few styling tricks from the downforce toy that is the Viper ACR, while also packing all-custom bits.
For instance, the front wheels of the contraption seem inspired from the Turbofan wheels that are migrating from retro racecars to street car builds these days.
Arellano also talks about the ongoing SEMA show as being the event that determined him to render this monstead. Speaking of which, you'll get to see an actual Viper build sitting on the Vegas venue floor in the second Insta post below - we're looking at a tribute to Paul Walker's original Fast and Furious Toyota Supra, while the post comes from FCA head desiger and former SRT CEO Ralph Gilles.
Another SEMA inspired build! That means HELLEPHANT time! And yes, in a Viper! I'm not so sure this engine would actually fit in the Viper bay without major mods or a dry sump sort of setup, but lets forget that a bit and gaze at the possibility 🤤 All of the exterior is custom, but you can see I took a lot of cues from the ACR. Also, the Viper curves are nicely accentuated by the satin finish don't you think? So, Yes for a Hellephant Viper or just stick with the V10? 🧐