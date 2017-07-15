Dodge Viper GTS-R vs. McLaren 12C Drag Race Is a Bloody Spectacle

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, we are here to bring you a drag race involving the Dodge Viper GTS-R and the McLaren 12C. And we have to warn you that this fight is as brutal as they get.

We'll kick things off by talking about the particularities of the two competitors.We're looking at a GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR, a nod to one of the just 100 white-with-blue-stripes GTS-R monsters Dodge built following the V10 animal's FIA GT2 championship back in 1997.As for the Woking machine, this is one of the early cars, namely a 12C - keep in mind that the British automotive producer offered a complimentary power upgrade that took things from 600 to 625 ponies after the first cars were produced.Nevertheless, the soundtrack of this 12C does offer a hint towards the fact that the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the supercar might've received some aftermarket attention.If we are to refer to the factory stock specs of the two go-fast machines, the battle between them has clear... winners. It's all down to the type of brawl one chooses: throw these two at each other on a circuit and the Viper will devour the 12C. If, however, the fight takes place in a straight line, the Mclaren is the clear winner.Sure, they both come with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.5 kg/hp, but the transmission difference along is enough to give the Brit a consistent edge.And if you zoom in on the take-off phase of the drag race in the piece of footage below, you'll notice that the Big Mac jumps ahead of the snake as if it had all-wheel-drive. The tricky clutch start is obviously just a part of the adventure, as each shift helps the dual-clutch McLaren strengthen its lead.Nevertheless, we'll applaud both owners for delivering these velocity giggles.