Dodge Viper Gives Its Last Breath in Junkyard, But Is Its Heart Still Beating?

Shown to the world at NAIAS in 2007, the fourth-generation Dodge Viper stuck around until 2010. Two years later, the ‘barn-made’ muscly car made a last comeback, and production ended altogether in 2017.
Despite pulling the plug on it, Dodge still sold brand-new Vipers the following years, with the numbers appearing in their sales charts. How was that possible? Quite simple, actually, as not all dealers managed to shift the remaining units in the model’s last year of assembly. It stayed true to the front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive recipe, and all examples came to life in Detroit, at the Conner Avenue facility.
There are some ultra-powerful copies of the Dodge Viper out there that are capable of smoking any modern-day supercar in a straight-line sprint down the quarter-mile. Heck, some of them can even take on the hypercar establishment with four-digit outputs. In case you haven’t heard yet, there are certain units that have tapped into the most extreme side of their characters, as they boast in excess of 3,000 horsepower, and they’re six-second beasts. And it is these cars that truly make us miss the Viper.
Is there a future for this model? After all, General Motors wants to turn the Corvette into a sub-brand of its own, and to expand the family with additional models, including an SUV. Depending on whom you ask, you’ll get two answers: maybe, maybe not. That’s not reassuring at all, so here’s to seeing the Viper moniker on a future vehicle, preferably with only a few inches between its belly and the road. And, why not, an electrified powertrain to keep it on the competitive side of the segment for many years.
This story isn’t dedicated to the future of the Dodge Viper, but to one particular example, which is part of the fourth-gen as it was made in 2008, that has seen better days. It gave its last breath in an accident that we know nothing about, which has left some deep marks on its face, affecting the structure and rendering it useless. As a result, it is about to be disembowelled, and every part that can be rescued will be sold for a profit. The car is in the possession of azcycleparts, and they are behind the pictures shared in the gallery above.
There are many things that can be saved, including most body panels, some suspension and brake components, and probably most of the interior by the looks of it. As for the question that is likely on every petrolhead’s lips, if the fabulous V10 can still be saved, we’d reckon that would be a yes. Such an engine usually changes hands for a few thousand dollars, so assuming that it fires up, how much would you be willing to blow on it?
