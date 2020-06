By now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) are familiar with such face swap pixel efforts. Even so, at first, it might be difficult to get past the impact of seeing a Gen V Viper sporting the front end of a classic Dodge Challenger, hood included.Oh, and as if the result wouldn't look badass enough, those meaty fenders, filled with the type of wheels you'd expect to find on a restomod project, are something to behold.Then again, there are many other things we need to consider. For starters, Dodge and SRT and currently shaping the next generation of go-fast machines. Alas, nothing has been said of the Viper ever since its 2017 deminse, even though letting go of a name that already has history would be a shame.As for the Challenger and Charger, here 's a rendering portraying a potential next iteration of the latter, with this having been shared by FCA design boss Ralph Gilles.Now, if you think such a mashup is crazy, you should see the Highway Star build. We broke the news on this 2020 SEMA-bound project last month and we're basically looking at a 1970 Challenger riding on a second-generation Dodge Viper SRT-10 chassis, all with Hellcat firepower.Returning to this rendering, it is the work of Matt Bellamy, a digital artist whose name we first mentioned when discussing the amazing collaboration he had with Batmobile designer (think: 2021 The Batman) Ash Thorp, which resulted in a virtual revival of the Saab brand, clear carbon composite and all.