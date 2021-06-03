Dodge Ram Van TRX Rendering Looks Ready to Camp Anywhere, Has Roof Tent

The existence of pickup trucks is often justified by saying, "it's a work vehicle." But often, the gardeners, drywall installers, roofers, and plumbers of America use vans, not trucks. Maybe they'd like a Ram Van TRX with a supercharged V8 monster of an engine.
Such a thing didn't even exist in the digital world until Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20) decided to make one. And what a rendering this is, combining elements from several genres.
Being a van, the practical TRX model has a shorter nose than usual, but the face is all there to recognize. The proportions of the front fenders have become bulbous, while the rear ones have windows and a step ladder accompanying them, which is reminiscent of the Ramcharger.
Always because it's a van, this TRX is equipped with sliding doors, making access to its third row of seats easier. We feel that this rendering draws inspiration from the world of both European and Japanese vehicles.
The stance, ladder, and roof tent are all out of the Land Rover Defender's design language, the new one that has this kind of flowing design. But you could also reference European camper vans such as the sleek Transporter-based California and its pop-up accommodations.
Of course, none of those come with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood (yes, we know about the 5.0L in the Land Rover). It makes you wonder how smart of an idea it is to have it up there. Is this going to turn into a servicing nightmare? Does the front end need to come off when you change the timing belt or water pump?
When creating this digital monstrosity, the artist references very real vehicles, vans that boasted some oversized engines. Right now, the Ram van is of European descent, as the Ram ProMaster is based on the Fiat Ducato. But the famous B-series, built from 1971, was a very truck-like machine that had up to 14 sears and went up to 7.2 liters of V8 displacement.
The van survived until 2003 using the same architecture, and the design didn't change much either. But we will admit that having a 440ci V8 isn't as epic as the widebody kit and TRX off-road equipment in this rendering.
Being a van, the practical TRX model has a shorter nose than usual, but the face is all there to recognize. The proportions of the front fenders have become bulbous, while the rear ones have windows and a step ladder accompanying them, which is reminiscent of the Ramcharger.
Always because it's a van, this TRX is equipped with sliding doors, making access to its third row of seats easier. We feel that this rendering draws inspiration from the world of both European and Japanese vehicles.
The stance, ladder, and roof tent are all out of the Land Rover Defender's design language, the new one that has this kind of flowing design. But you could also reference European camper vans such as the sleek Transporter-based California and its pop-up accommodations.
Of course, none of those come with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood (yes, we know about the 5.0L in the Land Rover). It makes you wonder how smart of an idea it is to have it up there. Is this going to turn into a servicing nightmare? Does the front end need to come off when you change the timing belt or water pump?
When creating this digital monstrosity, the artist references very real vehicles, vans that boasted some oversized engines. Right now, the Ram van is of European descent, as the Ram ProMaster is based on the Fiat Ducato. But the famous B-series, built from 1971, was a very truck-like machine that had up to 14 sears and went up to 7.2 liters of V8 displacement.
The van survived until 2003 using the same architecture, and the design didn't change much either. But we will admit that having a 440ci V8 isn't as epic as the widebody kit and TRX off-road equipment in this rendering.