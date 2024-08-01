Dodge Hellcat Drags Old-School Chevy Camaro & Whipple 'Limecat,' Someone Gets Mauled 

Unfortunately for both Mopar enthusiasts and GM fans, the age of American muscle cars is almost over – at least for the L-bodied Dodge Challenger and Charger as well as the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro. But do you think that dwellers of the nation's quarter-mile dragstrips know or care about that?
Indeed, all three nameplates ceased production at the end of last year, and you can only buy them if you're lucky and there's left-over inventory at your local dealership. The Dodge Challenger and Charger were both succeeded by the upcoming eighth-generation 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EVs and the 2025 Charger Sixpack with all-electric powertrains and the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engines under the hood, plus classic two-door fastback coupe and modern four-door sedan body styles.
As for the Chevy Camaro, there's no designated successor, and the nameplate is currently dormant until General Motors decides what to do with it – the rumor mill has exhausted all possibilities, including turning it into a crossover SUV, a sedan, or even an affordable EV. Well, at least the local quarter-mile dragstrip still has both Mopars and Camaros in abundance for a little while longer.
There's no need to take our word for granted – we have an eloquent example courtesy of the good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube, who are at Bradenton Motorsports Park to show us another series of Street Car Takeover encounters. The dance of V8s starts with a Dodge Challenger R/T 392 ducking it out with a gray Hellcat, and while the ETs said otherwise (12.33s for R/T versus 12.24s for the Hellcat), it turns out that the lesser Mopar won because it crossed the finish line first while the gray Hellcat was busy performing the customary burnout after the green light – not before!
Jokes aside, next up came a black Dodge prepared by Baily's Hyperformance from Fort Worth, Texas, to duke it out with an old-school circa 1967-1969, which obviously had some performance enhancements of its own. Those were enough to convince it that a hood is a hindrance rather than something worth having, and this was obviously a race for the Mopar versus GM ages. Indeed, that was the case, and both rides shot out of their lanes like rockets – albeit one was faster.
Curiously or not, Mopar fans might want to look away from this one, as Baily's Hellcat lost the round to the stunning Camaro – and it got seriously mauled during the process: 7.64s for the Chevy and 'just' 8.56s for the Dodge! Later during the night, the black and menacing Challenger got into a brawl with a 'Limecat,' a Whipple supercharged one. This was an easy victory, though, as the Mopar in the other lane gave up quickly after almost losing control of the ride while accelerating past the Christmas tree.
As for the Chevy Camaro, there's no designated successor, and the nameplate is currently dormant until General Motors decides what to do with it – the rumor mill has exhausted all possibilities, including turning it into a crossover SUV, a sedan, or even an affordable EV. Well, at least the local quarter-mile dragstrip still has both Mopars and Camaros in abundance for a little while longer.
There's no need to take our word for granted – we have an eloquent example courtesy of the good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube, who are at Bradenton Motorsports Park to show us another series of Street Car Takeover encounters. The dance of V8s starts with a Dodge Challenger R/T 392 ducking it out with a gray Hellcat, and while the ETs said otherwise (12.33s for R/T versus 12.24s for the Hellcat), it turns out that the lesser Mopar won because it crossed the finish line first while the gray Hellcat was busy performing the customary burnout after the green light – not before!
Jokes aside, next up came a black Dodge prepared by Baily's Hyperformance from Fort Worth, Texas, to duke it out with an old-school circa 1967-1969, which obviously had some performance enhancements of its own. Those were enough to convince it that a hood is a hindrance rather than something worth having, and this was obviously a race for the Mopar versus GM ages. Indeed, that was the case, and both rides shot out of their lanes like rockets – albeit one was faster.
Curiously or not, Mopar fans might want to look away from this one, as Baily's Hellcat lost the round to the stunning Camaro – and it got seriously mauled during the process: 7.64s for the Chevy and 'just' 8.56s for the Dodge! Later during the night, the black and menacing Challenger got into a brawl with a 'Limecat,' a Whipple supercharged one. This was an easy victory, though, as the Mopar in the other lane gave up quickly after almost losing control of the ride while accelerating past the Christmas tree.