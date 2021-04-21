Dodge Durango Hellcat Coupe Shows Widebody Muscle in Quick Rendering

Even since Dodge introduced the world to the magic of the Hellcat for the 2015 model year, we've been thrilled to witness the Mopar people throwing the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI at almost everything, regardless of the number of doors or ride height. However, the rendering sitting before us imagines one such vehicle that would split opinions to say the least: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Coupe.

3 photos