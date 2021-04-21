Dodge Durango Hellcat Coupe Shows Widebody Muscle in Quick Rendering

Even since Dodge introduced the world to the magic of the Hellcat for the 2015 model year, we've been thrilled to witness the Mopar people throwing the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI at almost everything, regardless of the number of doors or ride height. However, the rendering sitting before us imagines one such vehicle that would split opinions to say the least: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Coupe.
Given the said muscle, the SUV undoubtedly packs all the sprinting power and the aural drama one could even need. However, getting over that new roof line might not be easy for certain enthusiasts.
Indeed, it's difficult to gaze at the machine and not wonder why anybody would ask such a behemoth to impersonate a coupe, with the process obviously affecting the "utility" part of the SUV - you can say goodbye to the three-row layout that makes the Durango so special among Hellcat-animated machines - the demand for the 710 hp beast has been hefty enough to determine a production boost, remember?
So, before anybody mentions the roof of the departed Caliber compact hatchback as a potential preparation for such an offering (it's quite a stretch, but it could happen) please keep the said aspect in mind.
However, we'll always welcome pixel transformations of the sort, as they allow us to explore new paths. And the work we have here comes from digital artist Abimelec Arellano via Hagerty.
The proposal even brings a widebody to the table, thus joining its Challenger and Charger range mates in their impressive factory feature insanity. And we must also mention the eye candy that is the Octane Red color covering the generous real estate. So, as the artist aptly mentions in the Instagram post below, the machine does have certain aspects going for it.
"Because the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe shouldn’t have all the fun, should it? I know SUVs are a little excessive nowadays, but this has grown on me a lot to be honest... especially in this Octane Red color," the digital master states.
In the end, the adventure is bound to remain a pixel stunt. After all, American automotive producers haven't shown much interest in joining the SUV-Coupe craze that only seems to grow stronger on the Old Continent.
