Dodge Demon Starts Up On the Street, Out For Camaro ZL1 Blood

Even if you don't belong to the muscle car fan base, it's impossible to ignore the Challenger Demon. How could you, when this Dodge will leave all the members of the Holy Trinity behind in a quarter-mile drag race? Factor in the $84,995
MSRP of the Mopan machine and you've got a memorable mix.
The aspects above sound brilliant on paper, but what about the real world? Well, for now, we'll have to stick to small treats, such as listening to the 840 hp HEMI
heart of the thing waking up to life on the street.
This is precisely what you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with a B5 Blue Demon doing the honors. Truth be told, with the stationary rev limiter, the experience doesn't even come close to reflecting the on-the-move aural might of the supercharged animal.
Speaking of the Demon's financial side, we're extremely curious about the efforts Dodge will make to prevent dealers from coming up with humongous markups. Given the amazing bang for buck aura of the Demon and the fact that the automaker is only bringing 3,300 units of the monster to the world, grabbing one for its MSRP might prove to be quite a challenge.
As for the list of options, we have to start by reminding you of the $1 goodies, including the front passenger seat, the rear seat, the trunk liner and, of course, the Demon Crate. You know, the goodie box including the ECU
upgrade pushing the thing from 808 to 840 ponies (on 100-octane juice), among others.
At the other end of the affordability range, we have the $4,995 power sunroof. The is offered for a whopping $3,000 premium compared to the price of the option being chosen on a Hellcat, so it's obvious that Dodge would rather see the overall scale footprint and center of gravity being left in stock trim.
We should also mention one Demon feature customers won't get, namely the blue delivery wheels we discussed
yesterday.