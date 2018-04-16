autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Gets Its Face Smashed in Californian Crash

16 Apr 2018, 10:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Is anybody surprised that not all Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drivers can handle the 808 hp of the muscle car? Well, the times has come to check out what is probably the first Demon crash.
8 photos
Dodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720SDodge Demon Drag Races McLaren 720S
Some accidents are more mysterious than others and the one we have here seems to be nothing short of a question mark riot. That's because we only have the image above to talk about, with the rest of the details surrounding this adventure being nothing but rumors.

It's obvious that we're dealing with a Mopar machine that got its face smashed - the Demon clues come from the hood, the front tires and the air intakes in the headlights flanking the grille.

As you'll be able to notice in the post at the bottom of the page, the image surfaced on Instagram, with social media chat talking about this accident having taken place in La Jolla, California.

However, despite the pic coming last week, no further details on the matter have followed.

The muscle beast seems to have taken quite some damage and one should keep in mind that the issues might be even more serious than what can be seen in this photo.

Here's to hoping that the structure of the Challenger hasn't been affected. While any case of a total loss involving a go-fast machine is disturbing, the limited production of the Challenger Demon only makes this matter even more sensitive. Keep in mind that the automotive producer is only bringing 3,300 units of the supercharged beast to the world, with 3,000 of this being destined for the US.

In the end, it's a pity that somebody crashed a Demon before we even got to see such a car delivering on the official 9.65s quarter-mile pass, since owners haven't been seen using the Transbrake feature to date.

 

Moment of silence / @dodgeofficial Send vids also - email in bio ¥¥¥ __________________________ Use hashtag: Iü[#moparaddicts]Hü __________________________ #hellcat #charger #americanmuscle #chargerklub #chargersofinstagram #moparornocar #srthellcat #mopar #hemi #chargerfam #dodgedemon #thatsmydodge #moparaddicts #quadgang #392hemi #mopar11 #moparian #hemipowered #300 #chrysler #challenger #hellkizzy #srt #srt8 #srt392 #lowlife #streetracing #carporn #superbee #daytona

A post shared by Mopar Addicts (@mopar__addicts) on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

Dodge Demon crash accident Dodge muscle car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 