Dodge Demon Gets Its Face Smashed in Californian Crash

Is anybody surprised that not all Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drivers can handle the 808 hp of the muscle car? Well, the times has come to check out what is probably the first Demon crash.
Some accidents are more mysterious than others and the one we have here seems to be nothing short of a question mark riot. That's because we only have the image above to talk about, with the rest of the details surrounding this adventure being nothing but rumors.
It's obvious that we're dealing with a Mopar machine that got its face smashed - the Demon clues come from the hood, the front tires and the air intakes in the headlights flanking the grille.
As you'll be able to notice in the post at the bottom of the page, the image surfaced on Instagram, with social media chat talking about this accident having taken place in La Jolla, California.
However, despite the pic coming last week, no further details on the matter have followed.
The muscle beast seems to have taken quite some damage and one should keep in mind that the issues might be even more serious than what can be seen in this photo.
Here's to hoping that the structure of the Challenger hasn't been affected. While any case of a total loss involving a go-fast machine is disturbing, the limited production of the Challenger Demon only makes this matter even more sensitive. Keep in mind that the automotive producer is only bringing 3,300 units of the supercharged beast to the world, with 3,000 of this being destined for the US.
In the end, it's a pity that somebody crashed a Demon before we even got to see such a car delivering on the official 9.65s quarter-mile pass, since owners haven't been seen using the Transbrake feature to date.
