Dodge Daytona Hellcat Rendering Brings the V8 Muscle We Never Got

Back in the 1980s, Dodge's range was far from the muscle assault it is today and not just because of the modest horsepower ratings that defined the US car industry at the time. For one, the automaker revived a name that had written NASCAR history in the late 1960s, using this for an FWD sportscar, namely the Dodge Daytona and this rendering aims to bring that badge to the recipe that made it famous.
Introduced in 1983 on the Chrysler K platform, the compact offering eventually received the kind of hardware required to deliver solid performance for those times. For instance, Carroll Shelby was tasked with spicing up the recipe, which is how the Daytona Shelby Z was born, with this packing a turbocharged 2.2-liter four-cylinder whose 174 hp output was enough to send the 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg) toy past the 60 mph (96 kph) mark in 5.7s.
Another example involves the Decepzione program: with Chrysler owning Lamborghini at the time, the initiative fitted the Daytona with a V8 from the Jalpa, which sent power to all four wheels via hardware designed by Lotus. However, such a model never reached production, not least due to the Italian motor's oil pan making the ground clearance absurdly low.
Well, this pixel effort changes the layout of the Dodge Daytona altogether, with a front-mounted V8 now sending the power to the rear wheels. And that motor happens to be of the Hellcat kind.
Graphic designer Jim (a.k.a. jlord8), who came up with this 2D adventure, gave the machine a Mopar eye candy treatment, which explains the Plum Crazy shade covering the body, which, by the way, has been left in factory form—the Hellcat side graphics came naturally.
Then we have the wheels, which are borrowed from the all-familiar Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
The relatively short wheelbase of the Daytona means sorting out the handling now that over 700 horsepower have been added to the game wouldn't come easily. Then again, we believe there are quite a few gearheads out there who would be delighted to deal with such a matter.
Another example involves the Decepzione program: with Chrysler owning Lamborghini at the time, the initiative fitted the Daytona with a V8 from the Jalpa, which sent power to all four wheels via hardware designed by Lotus. However, such a model never reached production, not least due to the Italian motor's oil pan making the ground clearance absurdly low.
Well, this pixel effort changes the layout of the Dodge Daytona altogether, with a front-mounted V8 now sending the power to the rear wheels. And that motor happens to be of the Hellcat kind.
Graphic designer Jim (a.k.a. jlord8), who came up with this 2D adventure, gave the machine a Mopar eye candy treatment, which explains the Plum Crazy shade covering the body, which, by the way, has been left in factory form—the Hellcat side graphics came naturally.
Then we have the wheels, which are borrowed from the all-familiar Dodge Challenger Hellcat.
The relatively short wheelbase of the Daytona means sorting out the handling now that over 700 horsepower have been added to the game wouldn't come easily. Then again, we believe there are quite a few gearheads out there who would be delighted to deal with such a matter.