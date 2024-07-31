Dodge Copperhead: The Fascinating Affordable Viper We Never Got

Though not Dodge's prettiest concept, the Copperhead was a fantastic driver-oriented sports car that deserved to make it into production.
For die-hard enthusiasts, Dodge is famous for two things: muscle cars (old and new) and the Viper.
The latter, which debuted in 1991 and was produced until 2017 in three distinct generations, is unquestionably the most iconic American sports car that didn't feature Corvette badges.
But while the legendary Viper grew into a sophisticated sports car that mixed raw power with great maneuverability, that wasn't always the case.
When it first hit the streets, the first-generation Viper featured a spectacular V10 developed with the help of Lamborghini, but its suspension was not that innovative, and the lack of electronic aids made it hard to tame.
Moreover, by 1997, the supercar's starting price exceeded $60,000 ( $117,448 in 2024 money), making it prohibitively expensive for the average sports car enthusiast.
With a daring appearance loosely inspired by the Austin-Healey 3000 of the 1960s, the Copperhead looked much different than the Viper, but it was based on the same platform.
One of the main goals of this car was to gauge interest in a less expensive version of the Viper. More specifically, one that would retail for about half the price of Chrysler's flagship supercar.
However, the intriguing Copperhead was more than just a cheap Viper.
For starters, the chassis, although heavily modified, was borrowed from the Viper, much of the floorpan came from the Neon, the suspension was a mix of Sebring convertible and Eagle Talon components, and the powertrain also came from existing models.
The engine used for the Copperhead was a longitudinally-mounted 2.7-liter all-aluminum DOHC V6 sourced from the brand-new, second-generation Dodge Intrepid, which made its first public appearance at the same auto show. Backing it up was a five-speed manual transmission found in the Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
With four less cylinders than the Viper's powerful V10, the engine made 220 hp and 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque, modest figures compared to the supercar's powerhouse.
However, the lack of power was compensated by far better maneuverability, achieved by positioning the axles as close to both ends of the chassis as possible and by fine-tuning the suspension to increase its rigidity.
The Copperhead had a larger wheelbase than the Viper despite the slightly shorter overall length of the car. Moreover, it was about 500 pounds (227 kg) lighter than its sibling and had a much better weight distribution.
The curvacious body sprinkled with aggressive straight lines was a joy to look at from nearly every angle, with the exception being the front end.
While Herlitz wanted to give a modern twist to the two-seat roadster styling of the 1960s, mainly the "Big Healey" mentioned earlier, the result was controversial.
The narrow placement and boring oval shape of the headlights seemed to ruin the overall look of the car, and even today, many consider that front fascia to be the Copperhead's Achilles heel.
Nevertheless, the rest of the car looked impressive, and so did the interior, which had little in common with the Viper.
It received positive reviews from the latter category, which dubbed it an excellent enthusiasts-focused sports car that could mount a serious challenge for the entry-level Corvette and similarly-priced sports car imports.
Rumors have it that Chrysler Corporation executives considered a production run and debated the subject for about three years.
Unfortunately for the faith of the Copperhead, management decided against a production run for multiple reasons. One was the availability of the Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler, whose sales would've been negatively impacted by an affordable Viper-based sports car.
Furthermore, Chrysler had just merged with Daimler-Benz, and the Germans had the SLK roadster, which would've also been impacted by a series-production Copperhead, which was eventually renamed Dodge Concept Vehicle due to a copyright issue.
Finally, the growing market demand for SUVs and pickup trucks meant that developing such vehicles was a safer bet than adding another sports car to the lineup.
Still, nearly thirty years after its introduction, the Copperhead concept remains a fascinating sports car that many enthusiasts wish would've made it into production.
Unlike other memorable concepts that eventually met the crusher, the Viper's little brother has survived. It's currently on display at the Walter P. Chrysler Museum in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where it can be admired alongside the corporation's most iconic vehicles.
For more on this fascinating concept, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by Marspeed.
The latter, which debuted in 1991 and was produced until 2017 in three distinct generations, is unquestionably the most iconic American sports car that didn't feature Corvette badges.
But while the legendary Viper grew into a sophisticated sports car that mixed raw power with great maneuverability, that wasn't always the case.
When it first hit the streets, the first-generation Viper featured a spectacular V10 developed with the help of Lamborghini, but its suspension was not that innovative, and the lack of electronic aids made it hard to tame.
Moreover, by 1997, the supercar's starting price exceeded $60,000 ( $117,448 in 2024 money), making it prohibitively expensive for the average sports car enthusiast.
A cheaper Viper
At the 1997 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Dodge revealed a two-seat roadster concept dubbed Copperhead.
With a daring appearance loosely inspired by the Austin-Healey 3000 of the 1960s, the Copperhead looked much different than the Viper, but it was based on the same platform.
One of the main goals of this car was to gauge interest in a less expensive version of the Viper. More specifically, one that would retail for about half the price of Chrysler's flagship supercar.
However, the intriguing Copperhead was more than just a cheap Viper.
Less power, but much-improved handling
To lower production costs, the Copperhead was essentially a parts-bin special. That means engineers used many existing components from other Chrysler Corporation production models.
For starters, the chassis, although heavily modified, was borrowed from the Viper, much of the floorpan came from the Neon, the suspension was a mix of Sebring convertible and Eagle Talon components, and the powertrain also came from existing models.
The engine used for the Copperhead was a longitudinally-mounted 2.7-liter all-aluminum DOHC V6 sourced from the brand-new, second-generation Dodge Intrepid, which made its first public appearance at the same auto show. Backing it up was a five-speed manual transmission found in the Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
With four less cylinders than the Viper's powerful V10, the engine made 220 hp and 188 lb-ft (255 Nm) of torque, modest figures compared to the supercar's powerhouse.
However, the lack of power was compensated by far better maneuverability, achieved by positioning the axles as close to both ends of the chassis as possible and by fine-tuning the suspension to increase its rigidity.
The Copperhead had a larger wheelbase than the Viper despite the slightly shorter overall length of the car. Moreover, it was about 500 pounds (227 kg) lighter than its sibling and had a much better weight distribution.
The Copperhead's Achilles heel
A parts-bin special underneath, the concept car featured a bespoke body designed by the legendary John E. Herlitz, the father of the second-generation Plymouth 'Cuda.
The curvacious body sprinkled with aggressive straight lines was a joy to look at from nearly every angle, with the exception being the front end.
While Herlitz wanted to give a modern twist to the two-seat roadster styling of the 1960s, mainly the "Big Healey" mentioned earlier, the result was controversial.
The narrow placement and boring oval shape of the headlights seemed to ruin the overall look of the car, and even today, many consider that front fascia to be the Copperhead's Achilles heel.
Nevertheless, the rest of the car looked impressive, and so did the interior, which had little in common with the Viper.
Close to production, but ultimatedly canceled
Despite the controversial front end, the Copperhead was met with enthusiasm by both Dodge enthusiasts and the automotive press.
It received positive reviews from the latter category, which dubbed it an excellent enthusiasts-focused sports car that could mount a serious challenge for the entry-level Corvette and similarly-priced sports car imports.
Rumors have it that Chrysler Corporation executives considered a production run and debated the subject for about three years.
Unfortunately for the faith of the Copperhead, management decided against a production run for multiple reasons. One was the availability of the Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler, whose sales would've been negatively impacted by an affordable Viper-based sports car.
Furthermore, Chrysler had just merged with Daimler-Benz, and the Germans had the SLK roadster, which would've also been impacted by a series-production Copperhead, which was eventually renamed Dodge Concept Vehicle due to a copyright issue.
Finally, the growing market demand for SUVs and pickup trucks meant that developing such vehicles was a safer bet than adding another sports car to the lineup.
Still, nearly thirty years after its introduction, the Copperhead concept remains a fascinating sports car that many enthusiasts wish would've made it into production.
Unlike other memorable concepts that eventually met the crusher, the Viper's little brother has survived. It's currently on display at the Walter P. Chrysler Museum in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where it can be admired alongside the corporation's most iconic vehicles.
For more on this fascinating concept, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by Marspeed.