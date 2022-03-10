Dodge Charger Pickup Wants to Cause Rampage, Needs New El Camino and Ranchero Rivals

Together with its two-door sibling, the Challenger, the Dodge Charger is one of the oldest cars on sale today. The seventh generation has come out in 2010, and even though the automaker has constantly upgraded it in order to keep it on the attractive side of the segment, it is showing its age.
One thing that makes it irresistible is the Hellcat variant, with its 717 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly 3.5 seconds. That’s truly something considering that fast sedans are a dying breed, and the few remaining ones pack smaller engines.
Now, you’ve probably seen the Charger in all sorts of digital attires by now, including pickups, yet the one pictured in the gallery above is 100% real. That shouldn’t be too hard to believe considering that such conversions are not that uncommon, and even though we don’t normally support them, there is something very appealing about seeing this model with an open-bed behind the cockpit.
Call it a modern Rampage if you will, without any direct rivals from Chevrolet and Ford, as the El Camino and Ranchero have been dead for a long time and they’re not making a comeback. It looks nicely done, for the most part (ahem, hood scoop and grille, ahem), and we wouldn’t mind being seen in it, and neither would most of the Redditors who have commented on the topic.
Speaking of which, it has somehow ended up in their ‘ugly’ car mods thread, but this is far from being ridiculous. In fact, it’s awesome and would make for a greater alternative to some modern pickups based on crossovers that are actually pitiful, as far as this writer is concerned anyway. Hell(cat), just bring back the utes, will you?
Now, you’ve probably seen the Charger in all sorts of digital attires by now, including pickups, yet the one pictured in the gallery above is 100% real. That shouldn’t be too hard to believe considering that such conversions are not that uncommon, and even though we don’t normally support them, there is something very appealing about seeing this model with an open-bed behind the cockpit.
Call it a modern Rampage if you will, without any direct rivals from Chevrolet and Ford, as the El Camino and Ranchero have been dead for a long time and they’re not making a comeback. It looks nicely done, for the most part (ahem, hood scoop and grille, ahem), and we wouldn’t mind being seen in it, and neither would most of the Redditors who have commented on the topic.
Speaking of which, it has somehow ended up in their ‘ugly’ car mods thread, but this is far from being ridiculous. In fact, it’s awesome and would make for a greater alternative to some modern pickups based on crossovers that are actually pitiful, as far as this writer is concerned anyway. Hell(cat), just bring back the utes, will you?