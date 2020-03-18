3 Just in Time for Spring, Ram Launches Snowplow Package for the 1500

Dodge Charger Looks Mean as a Pickup

American coupé utility/pickup vehicles disappeared from the mass market in the late 80s, but they're not dead. There are people out there chopping up American sedans, slapping a bed on them and creating some stunners. 9 photos



Add a Hemi into the mix and we're talking about a full-on muscle pickup, in the vein of the El Camino SS. The aluminum bed is 6 ft (8 m) long, can hold about 900 lbs (408 kg) and ends with a stock Ford tailgate and a pair of modified Dodge Grand Caravan tail lights, while the back window is snatched from the GMC Colorado.



Other projects by Smyth look just as cool. Our favorite is the



And that's not the last VAG model Smyth has covered, although purists might want to look away from the 2002-2008 Audi A4/S4 conversions. The S4's AWD and beefy 340 hp, 4.2 liter V8 seem very well suited for a pickup, but there's something unsettling about seeing a premium sedan turned into a utility vehicle.



Speaking of unsettling, how about a Subaru Impreza WRX conversion? Again, the AWD and the powerful engine work great for a pickup. The higher stance is achieved by swapping in some stock Forester suspension parts, but the looks aren't as good as the other kits. And the idea just gives us a bit of a shiver.



