Dodge Charger "Jeep Grand Cherokee" Is a Cool Chrysler Mashup

So far, FCA has kept its eggs in separate baskets. Jeep makes the off-road SUVs, Dodge has the muscle cars and Fiat makes the unreliable city cars while taking protection money from everybody else. But what if the company was suddenly run by a German?
The Daimler-Chrysler era wasn't as bad as people say. And if the platform sharing worked a little longer, we might have a more diverse batch of American cars today. More specifically, the German executives aren't afraid to mix and match, offering supercars from mainstream brands (the Audi R8) or giving SUVs a coupe body.
If Audi can borrow a chassis and V10 engine from Lamborghini, why can't Jeep have a sedan of its own? The obvious answer is 'because Jeep doesn't make sedans,' but we think the brand is also synonymous with luxury, and America deserves to have more low-riding RWD 4-door cars.
Obviously, this image by superrenderscars is just for entertainment purposes. People really do want to see what a Jeep front end might look like on a sedan. A few weeks ago, we showed a Wrangler-faced boxy sedan, and you guys couldn't get enough of it.
So is there a precedent for such a car? No... for the most part. Die-hard Jeep fans probably know about the Jeepster, which was kind of like a high-riding convertible. There's also the AMG Eagle. As Jeep sales dropped after the 1979 fuel crisis, AMG engineers matched the Concord sedan body with the AWD of a CJ and created the quirky high-riding sedan, which some say is a predecessor to the modern crossover.
The other car project from this category we obviously need to talk about here is the "Road Rover," a Land Rover sedan that's supposedly going to come out in 2021 and may have electric underpinnings. We don't know if the rumors are to believed, but some of the renderings of that look interesting.
Name this american muscle car. Render by @superrenderscars